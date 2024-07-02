Report: Celtics re-sign big man Xavier Tillman

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics are bringing back almost everyone who played a part in the team's 2024 NBA championship run.

Xavier Tillman is reportedly the latest player to re-sign with the C's. The 25-year-old big man will return to Boston on a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics initially acquired Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for two future second-round picks ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over 54 games played between Memphis and Boston during the regular season.

In the playoffs, Tillman provided the Celtics with much-needed frontcourt depth while Kristaps Porzingis sat out due to injury. He shined in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, logging four rebounds and two blocks as well as a 3-pointer that sent the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Abby Chin catches up with Xavier Tillman in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview following the Boston Celtics' 106-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Tillman will remain a key piece of Boston's frontcourt with Porzingis expected to be out until November or December and 38-year-old Al Horford needing rest. The Celtics also reportedly exercised sharpshooter Sam Hauser's team option on Saturday, retained big men Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta shortly after free agency opened on Sunday, and then inked stars Jayson Tatum and Derrick White to lucrative contract extensions on Monday.

Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, JD Davison, and Drew Peterson (restricted) are the only remaining Celtics free agents.