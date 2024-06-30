The Boston Celtics acted swiftly to shore up their frontcourt when the NBA free agency period began Sunday evening.

Shortly after reportedly re-signing center Luke Kornet to a one-year contract, the C's brought back reserve big man Neemias Queta to a multi-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Queta, who turns 25 on July 13, initially signed a two-way contract with the Celtics last September. The 7-footer played well enough during the 2023-24 season to earn a standard contract in April.

In his debut campaign with Boston, Queta averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game. Just over three years after becoming the first Portuguese NBA player, he became the first to win an NBA championship.

Queta gives the Celtics much-needed frontcourt depth with Kristaps Porzingis set to be sidelined until November or December. Boston will need frontcourt options to lean on with Porzingis out and the 38-year-old Al Horford needing rest, so it's no surprise Kornet and Queta's contract situations were quickly resolved.

With Kornet and Queta re-signed, the Celtics have five players remaining on the free-agent market. Xavier Tillman, JD Davison, Oshae Brissett, and Svi Mykhailiuk are unrestricted free agents. Drew Peterson is Boston's only restricted free agent.