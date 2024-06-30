The "Green Kornet" isn't going anywhere.

The Boston Celtics kicked off NBA free agency by bringing big man Luke Kornet back on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They wasted no time re-signing the 7-foot-2 center, whose deal was reported just as the free agency period began Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Kornet, who turns 29 on July 15, averaged 5.3 points with 4.1 rebounds and one block per game last season with the 2024 NBA champions. He was an important depth piece, shoring up the Celtics frontcourt behind the oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis and 38-year-old Al Horford.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Defending champs will have entire top 8 back.



Keeping Luke even more important with Porzingis sidelined to start season. Luke will have big role early, and provides important depth even when C’s healthy.



Chemistry remains at elite level for Celtics with Luke in fold. https://t.co/dk3EGWvubZ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 30, 2024

Kornet figures to have a more prominent role next season for as long as Porzingis is sidelined. Porzingis is expected to be out until November or December after undergoing surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon. The Latvian suffered the injury in Game 2 of the NBA Finals but returned for the series-clinching Game 5.

With Kornet back in the fold, the Celtics have six free agents officially on the market. Xavier Tillman, Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, and JD Davison are unrestricted free agents while Drew Peterson and Neemias Queta are restricted.