Derrick White hit in head during dust-up at CU-CSU game

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was hit in the head by a fan during a skirmish at Saturday's college football rivalry game between Colorado and Colorado State.

TMZ Sports released a video of the fracas on Monday. The footage shows the fan swinging his arm at White, a Colorado alum in enemy territory, and knocking the hat off his head. A dust-up involving several fans ensued, but White was held back from retaliating.

According to TMZ, law enforcement at Canvas Stadium prevented the situation from escalating further and White walked away without incident. You can watch TMZ Sports' video below:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A source told TMZ that White got into a "verbal spat" with Colorado State fans during the second quarter. The altercation became physical in the third quarter as White's alma mater pulled away.

White ultimately got the last laugh as Colorado cruised to a 28-9 victory. The Celtics, however, will look to keep their typically mild-mannered 2024 NBA champion out of trouble with training camp right around the corner. White is set to play a key role again on the team's quest for a second consecutive title.