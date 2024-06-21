Best signs from Celtics championship parade: Fans troll Luka, Embiid

When it comes to championship parades, this isn't Boston's first rodeo.

The City of Champions celebrated its 13th title of the 21st century Friday when the Celtics rode duck boats through downtown Boston, capping off a week that began with them defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals to secure the franchise's NBA-record 18th championship and first since 2008.

Celtics players brought the heat to Friday's parade, with Jayson Tatum taking a shot at the Miami Heat during a pre-parade event inside TD Garden and Jaylen Brown throwing shade at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith with his parade attire.

Boston fans were every bit as prepared, though: More than 1 million people packed the parade route, and several brought some great signs that trolled everyone from Mavs stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Below is a roundup of some of the best signs we saw Friday during the Banner 18 victory parade.

One Celtics fan found a creative way to chide Doncic over his penchant for arguing with the referees:

"Luka would be complaining about the traffic" 💀 pic.twitter.com/cVJJg3c8XR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

You knew there would be a sign trolling Irving (even if Kyrie doesn't strike us as the golfing type):

Championship parades > golf pic.twitter.com/QtxNYLrIW3 — Pat Bradley ☘️🏀💰🏈 (@PatBradley_) June 21, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who still hasn't advanced past the second round of the NBA playoffs, caught a few strays from Celtics fans Friday...

Nothing but facts. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hU8GYiuchc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Speaking of catching strays... Why'd you have to do NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine like that??

Derrick White's mouth was a mess after he took a nasty hit in Game 5, but at least one fan has his back. (For the record, White got some emergency dental work done prior to Friday's parade to fix his tooth.)

The Celtics-Lakers rivalry lives on, especially after Boston just passed Los Angeles for the most championships in NBA history.

Kristaps Porzingis has come a long way from Knicks fans freaking out when New York selected him fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft...

"Sign Kid" was back in Boston on Friday for his 13th Boston championship parade in 22 years on this planet.