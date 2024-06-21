White arrives to championship parade with new teeth, awesome Celtics hat

Derrick White needed a little dental work after Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics guard chipped a tooth or two when his head hit the parquet floor during the championship-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden.

White told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin on Friday morning before the Celtics' duck boat parade in Boston that he spent several hours in the dentist chair this week, but he's ready to go for the celebration with the fans.

"I spent two hours (at the dentist), and then I had to go back for an hour. We got a little temporary fix for today," White said, as seen in the video player above.

Has it sunk for White that he's a champion?

"Yeah, it's crazy. It's just a dope feeling," he admitted.

How would White describe the relationship between this Celtics team and the city?

"I think we're all connected," White said. "You see how the whole city rallies around Kristaps Porzingis coming out (into the games after the injury) and KP loves it. I'm the same way."

Every Celtics player except Jrue Holiday is experiencing winning a championship for the first time, so you can bet that Friday's parade will be a moment they'll never forget. There's nothing like winning a title in Boston.