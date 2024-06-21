The Boston Celtics are no strangers to having a good time in Miami.

Shortly after the Celtics won their 18th championship with a 2024 NBA Finals triumph over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden, the team boarded a flight with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and went to Miami to continue the celebration.

The Celtics have spent a lot of time in Miami over the last three years, squaring off against the Heat in three playoff series during that span, including a quick five-game series victory in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

Before Friday's championship parade in Boston, NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine asked Tatum about going to Miami and the team's history there, and the Celtics superstar couldn't resist trolling the Heat.

"You guys have been on a lot of trips to Miami," Scalabrine said. "A lot of hard fought trips to Miami. Was this one a little sweeter taking that trip down?"

Tatum replied: "They always easy."

Jayson Tatum trolls Miami before the parade 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RFtlL88T6L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

The Celtics are 7-1 in their last eight playoff games in Miami, including a perfect 2-0 record in the first round of this year's playoffs. The C's even won Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals in Miami.

The Celtics-Heat rivalry is one of the best in the league, and you can bet the intensity between these two franchises won't be subsiding anytime soon.