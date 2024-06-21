Highlights and best moments from Celtics' 2024 championship parade

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has already started preparing for the 2024-25 season. But for a majority of the 2023-24 Boston Celtics, it's time to celebrate.

The Celtics held their championship parade in Boston on Friday, capping off a week that began with them defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals to win their 18th championship, the most in NBA history.

The parade kicked off in front of TD Garden at 11 a.m. ET, and it was quite the party in the streets of Boston as the city celebrated the Celtics' first title since 2008 and the region's first "Big Four" professional sports championship since February 2019 after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Below is a roundup of the best moments from before, during and after the parade:

1:42 p.m. ET: Joe Mazzulla's son was just as fired up as his father...

Mazzulla's son is breaking it DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6eWTnSQrXt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

1:35 p.m. ET: Joe Mazzulla's torn meniscus didn't stop the Celtics head coach from jumping out of his duck boat and enthusiastically high-fiving the crowd.

this is what happens when you take a duck boat down a side street. derrick white just wants to keep his new tooth is that too much to ask pic.twitter.com/oUmg91JIv6 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 21, 2024

1:20 p.m. ET: Boston sports fans were at their trolling finest Friday, with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid one of the many victims.

Nothing but facts. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hU8GYiuchc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

1:15 p.m. ET: Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens received plenty of cheers from the Boston crowd.

Brad Stevens = The Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Wuumiz7ieF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

1:12 p.m. ET: Derrick White wore a great shirt featuring the line, "Nobody cares," a reference to what Joe Mazzulla told White when White congratulated him on winning NBA Coach of the Month earlier this season:

Derrick White rocking the "Nobody cares" shirt 👀 pic.twitter.com/vg8VZNlL1l — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

1:10 p.m. ET: It isn't truly a championship parade until someone takes off their shirt, and Sam Hauser obliged:

Sam Hauser taking off his shirt 💀💀💀



Now it's a party pic.twitter.com/Pd8hZqAUnf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

1:05 p.m. ET: Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce were vibing on their duck boat:

Big Deuce and Little Deuce 💚@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/p6roVoVZP4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

1 p.m. ET: Jaylen Brown's victory lap continues:

On top of the world @fchwpo ‼️💪 pic.twitter.com/rBujM3tezT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

12:50 p.m. ET: Drew Carter, who will be NBC Sports Boston's full-time play-by-play announcer for Celtics games next season, captured some of the love Mike Gorman received from C's fans along the parade route:

12:30 p.m. ET: Here's your first look at Banner 18, held aloft by Celtics lead owner Wyc Grousbeck:

PUT IT IN THE RAFTERS ‼️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/c52PkQ90Ao — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

12:28 p.m. ET: You didn't think 2008 champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce would miss another Celtics parade, did you?

Paul Pierce is living it up 😂🍀 pic.twitter.com/voSpgYdbjs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

12:25 p.m. ET: In case you somehow still had questions about Jaylen Brown's ball-handling ability, here's the NBA Finals MVP showing off some skills on a duck boat next to Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca:

@FCHWPO showing off the skills 👀 pic.twitter.com/w3rpdbqjkS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

12:22 p.m. ET: Jayson Tatum shared a first-person perspective of himself on a duck boat with the Larry O'Brien Trophy via his Instagram story:

Jayson Tatum soaking in the moment 💚



(via JayTatum0/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZymRmQbIkb — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2024

12:19 p.m. ET: Nobody knows how to work a crowd like Celtics big man Luke Kornet.

Kornet double fisting beers 😂😂



📺 Stream now: https://t.co/isttRusFdF pic.twitter.com/m4UTxAZ1og — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

12:03 p.m. ET: Derrick White is making sure Boston fans stay hydrated...

Derrick White is a man for the fans 🙌



He's tossing beers off his duck boat 😂 pic.twitter.com/IniHWXUVDO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

12 p.m. ET: Al Horford and his father, Tito Horford are HYPED after the Celtics veteran capped his 17th season with his first NBA championship.

Al Horford got his parade 💚 pic.twitter.com/u4sSVRtLpP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

11:58 a.m. ET: Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now he's an NBA champion.

GIVE HIM HIS RING 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GlomW3RR6Y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Sharpshooter Sam Hausah 💦



Don't know what he's shooting, but it's probably going in pic.twitter.com/JtrIqOFcVG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

11:55 a.m. ET: Head coach Joe Mazzulla wore a great shirt featuring Celtics legends Red Auerbach and Bill Russell celebrating a championship in the 1960s. It was a fitting choice, as Mazzulla just became the youngest head coach since Russell in 1969 to win an NBA championship.

Mazzulla and KP getting hyped 🔥



Peep the Mazzulla throwback pic on KP's boat 😂 pic.twitter.com/saVylHgQrq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

11:50 a.m. ET: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown received massive ovations as their duck boats began their journey down the streets of Boston.

LET THE PARADE BEGIN! 🏆🍀@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Iwl2ehsMMY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Fans going CRAZY for @FCHWPO 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vnfBSYRvVZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

11:45 a.m. ET: Legendary NBC Sports Boston play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman is soaking it all in after the Celtics sent him into retirement with a championship.

Mike Gorman is vibe just chilling with his Bud Light 😂 pic.twitter.com/WnOLEtJqUl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

11:30 a.m. ET: You didn't think Mavs star Luka Doncic would be spared from the wrath of Celtics fans, did you?

"Luka would be complaining about the traffic" 💀 pic.twitter.com/cVJJg3c8XR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

11:15 a.m. ET: Jayson Tatum threw shade at the Miami Heat during a pregame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine inside TD Garden:

Jayson Tatum trolls Miami before the parade 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RFtlL88T6L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

10:45 a.m. ET: Kristaps Porzingis is ready to party.

KP bringing the heat 🔥



Someone let us know where to get that jacket 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wVPKuUnwwp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis brought out the championship belt ✨ pic.twitter.com/QSdVFgAkFZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 21, 2024

10:45 a.m. ET: Al Horford showed up wearing a shirt featuring a photo of Tom Brady living it up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade back in February 2021 -- and Brady approved.

10:25 a.m. ET: Jaylen Brown kept the receipts.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP strode into TD Garden wearing a shirt that read "State Your Source," in a nod to a post he made on social media in late May calling out ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for claiming that some people believe Brown isn't marketable because he has a big ego.

"State your source" Jaylen Brown stays keeping receipts 😮‍💨 https://t.co/CQAcW1wkwa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

10:15 a.m. ET: Celtics guard and half-court buzzer-beater specialist Payton Pritchard paid homage to his alma mater of Oregon with his parade attire.

"This sh-- different"



Being an NBA champion still hasn't completely sunk in with Payton Pritchard 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VwJqh7FsC6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

10:10 a.m. ET: Luke Kornet's pre-parade interview with Abby Chin didn't disappoint, as the affable big man reflected on being a part of his first parade, lamented about not bringing sunscreen and admitted he puts maple syrup (!) in his coffee:

"I've never ended a season before where you feel good at the end"



Abby Chin caught up with Luke Kornet ahead of the Celtics parade



Watch Banner Day coverage now: https://t.co/isttRusFdF pic.twitter.com/oFOi1oYAMH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

9:55 a.m. ET: Abby Chin caught up with guard Derrick White, who showed off some new dental work after his nasty fall in Game 5 and gave a shout-out to his sponsor, Sam Adams: