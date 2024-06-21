Highlights and best moments from Celtics' 2024 championship parade

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has already started preparing for the 2024-25 season. But for a majority of the 2023-24 Boston Celtics, it's time to celebrate.
The Celtics held their championship parade in Boston on Friday, capping off a week that began with them defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals to win their 18th championship, the most in NBA history.
The parade kicked off in front of TD Garden at 11 a.m. ET, and it was quite the party in the streets of Boston as the city celebrated the Celtics' first title since 2008 and the region's first "Big Four" professional sports championship since February 2019 after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.
Below is a roundup of the best moments from before, during and after the parade:
MORE CELTICS COVERAGE
1:42 p.m. ET: Joe Mazzulla's son was just as fired up as his father...
1:35 p.m. ET: Joe Mazzulla's torn meniscus didn't stop the Celtics head coach from jumping out of his duck boat and enthusiastically high-fiving the crowd.
1:20 p.m. ET: Boston sports fans were at their trolling finest Friday, with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid one of the many victims.
1:15 p.m. ET: Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens received plenty of cheers from the Boston crowd.
1:12 p.m. ET: Derrick White wore a great shirt featuring the line, "Nobody cares," a reference to what Joe Mazzulla told White when White congratulated him on winning NBA Coach of the Month earlier this season:
1:10 p.m. ET: It isn't truly a championship parade until someone takes off their shirt, and Sam Hauser obliged:
1:05 p.m. ET: Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce were vibing on their duck boat:
1 p.m. ET: Jaylen Brown's victory lap continues:
12:50 p.m. ET: Drew Carter, who will be NBC Sports Boston's full-time play-by-play announcer for Celtics games next season, captured some of the love Mike Gorman received from C's fans along the parade route:
12:30 p.m. ET: Here's your first look at Banner 18, held aloft by Celtics lead owner Wyc Grousbeck:
12:28 p.m. ET: You didn't think 2008 champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce would miss another Celtics parade, did you?
12:25 p.m. ET: In case you somehow still had questions about Jaylen Brown's ball-handling ability, here's the NBA Finals MVP showing off some skills on a duck boat next to Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca:
12:22 p.m. ET: Jayson Tatum shared a first-person perspective of himself on a duck boat with the Larry O'Brien Trophy via his Instagram story:
12:19 p.m. ET: Nobody knows how to work a crowd like Celtics big man Luke Kornet.
12:03 p.m. ET: Derrick White is making sure Boston fans stay hydrated...
12 p.m. ET: Al Horford and his father, Tito Horford are HYPED after the Celtics veteran capped his 17th season with his first NBA championship.
11:58 a.m. ET: Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now he's an NBA champion.
11:55 a.m. ET: Head coach Joe Mazzulla wore a great shirt featuring Celtics legends Red Auerbach and Bill Russell celebrating a championship in the 1960s. It was a fitting choice, as Mazzulla just became the youngest head coach since Russell in 1969 to win an NBA championship.
11:50 a.m. ET: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown received massive ovations as their duck boats began their journey down the streets of Boston.
11:45 a.m. ET: Legendary NBC Sports Boston play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman is soaking it all in after the Celtics sent him into retirement with a championship.
11:30 a.m. ET: You didn't think Mavs star Luka Doncic would be spared from the wrath of Celtics fans, did you?
11:15 a.m. ET: Jayson Tatum threw shade at the Miami Heat during a pregame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine inside TD Garden:
10:45 a.m. ET: Kristaps Porzingis is ready to party.
10:45 a.m. ET: Al Horford showed up wearing a shirt featuring a photo of Tom Brady living it up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade back in February 2021 -- and Brady approved.
10:25 a.m. ET: Jaylen Brown kept the receipts.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP strode into TD Garden wearing a shirt that read "State Your Source," in a nod to a post he made on social media in late May calling out ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for claiming that some people believe Brown isn't marketable because he has a big ego.
10:15 a.m. ET: Celtics guard and half-court buzzer-beater specialist Payton Pritchard paid homage to his alma mater of Oregon with his parade attire.
10:10 a.m. ET: Luke Kornet's pre-parade interview with Abby Chin didn't disappoint, as the affable big man reflected on being a part of his first parade, lamented about not bringing sunscreen and admitted he puts maple syrup (!) in his coffee:
9:55 a.m. ET: Abby Chin caught up with guard Derrick White, who showed off some new dental work after his nasty fall in Game 5 and gave a shout-out to his sponsor, Sam Adams: