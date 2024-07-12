The Boston Celtics are early favorites to win the 2025 NBA title. But as dominant as they were during their championship run, repeating won't be easy.

Only 13 teams have repeated as champions in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers (2000/2001/2002), Miami Heat (2012/2013), and Golden State Warriors are the only teams to accomplish the feat since the turn of the millennium.

So, what will be the biggest obstacle on Boston's road to a repeat? Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell was asked that question during Thursday's Early Edition, and his answer may surprise you.

"For me, it's Jayson Tatum," Maxwell said. "Because he is not going to get the rest that you probably need. You talk about him coming off winning the championship, how long that season was, and then now you go into having a child. ... And then on top of that, you're going to the Olympics. And then you look, and the season is gonna get started again and the Celtics, they're talking about going overseas they have a couple of exhibition games.

"So your main player is gonna be really dragging, and it's gonna be incumbent upon Joe Mazzulla and the rest of this team to give him opportunities to rest."

Tatum has prided himself on his durability throughout his seven-year NBA career. The 26-year-old has never missed more than 16 games in a season. During the 2023-24 campaign, he played in 74 games before playing in all 19 postseason matchups.

In addition to Tatum's health, Early Edition host Trenni Casey points out his shooting efficiency as an X-factor for next season. Tatum shot an uncharacteristic 42.7 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from 3-point range during the playoffs.

"No, he didn't really shoot the ball well," Maxwell agreed. "But what he did do, all those other little things. He was able to get assists, he was able to defend the basketball really well, and I think he became more of a leader offensively and defensively in talking to his teammates.

"So those opportunities for him to grow as a player would be scary. And he said one thing they can call me right now, just have to put champion in front of my name. And that is a really cool thing to do."

Tatum's durability will be put to the test after wrapping up the 2024 Paris Olympics with the USA Basketball. The five-time NBA All-Star will look to lead Team USA to a gold medal alongside C's teammates Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

You can watch Maxwell's full Early Edition segment below: