The Boston Celtics’ 2024-25 regular-season schedule is out. You don’t need us to tell you some of the obvious dates to circle, like the opening night ring ceremony against the Knicks, a Christmas Day visit from the 76ers, or two rivalry games with the Lakers.

We’re here to be your schedule sommelier. The 82-game schedule is like a track listing to a popular music album, and we’re here trying to identify the deep tracks that should excite you more than the greatest hits.

With that in mind, here are the dates that really jumped off the schedule upon our first glance:

1. A new villain emerges (Nov. 6 vs. Golden State)

Who would have thought that Steve Kerr, of all people, would supplant Kyrie Irving as Villain No. 1 in Celtics Nation?

We thought Boston winning a world title in June would exorcise any lingering demons from the 2022 Finals loss to Golden State. And yet the first place our eyes raced to was the Warriors’ lone visit to TD Garden this season.

Kerr can expect an earful from Celtics fans after Jayson Tatum’s improbable double DNP as part of Team USA’s Olympic journey in Paris. Tatum, despite being First-Team All-NBA during Boston’s title season, got glued to the bench for two games against Serbia.

Kerr suggested some make-believe issue with “matchups,” then nearly cost Team USA a chance to play for gold in the opening round of knockout play as Tatum withered on the bench. Kerr’s veteran stars saved him from disaster.

The Warriors’ annual visit didn’t project to land on this list a month ago. Now it takes our top spot.

The Celtics thrived last season in large part because of Tatum’s willingness to simply make the right play and prioritize winning over the sort of loud scoring outbursts that other so-called superstars produce. But we suspect he might have a little extra motivation to put up a big scoring night against Kerr and Co.

2. Jaylen's revenge tour (Oct. 30 at Indiana)

The first matchup against the Pacers was already going to land on our list given that it’s an Eastern Conference Finals rematch, but we’re folding that together with Jaylen Brown’s potential season-long revenge tour, which we’ll suggest launches with this matchup.

See, Tatum isn’t the only one with motivation from Team USA this summer. Brown, fresh off earning MVP honors in both that East Finals against Indiana and NBA Finals versus Dallas, was snubbed when a spot opened for the Americans after Kawhi Leonard stepped aside due to injury. Brown wasn’t bashful in expressing his disappointment (even if he was clear he was thrilled for teammate Derrick White, who earned that late call-up).

Fair or not, we wonder if every glimpse of a Team USA player -- such as Indy's Tyrese Haliburton -- will add a little fuel to Brown’s fire.

Brown is a guy who goes away every summer and finds motivation in the tiniest of slights. Watching others get a gold medal when Brown (fairly) feels like he should have been there, too, could make for Must See TV.

3. That's Kristaps' music! (Dec. 19 vs. Chicago)

When Kristaps Porzingis underwent leg surgery shortly after Boston’s title season, the Celtics offered a very conservative timeline, suggesting it would be five-to-six months before his return to game action. That essentially slots his return somewhere between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Our gut tells us there’s absolutely no reason to rush him back. The NBA Cup cranks into knockout play in early December and there seems little reason to rush Porzingis back for that, particularly if the Celtics are part of the in-season tournament play. There’s only one banner that truly matters, and that can’t be obtained until June (but that IST banner is super cute, Lakers fans).

It’s fun to daydream about a Porzingis return on Christmas Day during a showdown with the 76ers. But we’re also not in love with the idea of throwing Porzingis out there for Game 1 of his season with clumsy Joel Embiid on the other side.

So let’s throw a tentative circle around a Bulls game a week earlier. If nothing else, that feels like about the time that the Porzingis Return Hype Train could be reaching max velocity (if that train hasn’t reached the station earlier).

And we can’t wait for that moment that Porzingis gets to make his Garden return.

During the playoffs, when he was fighting through the leg ailment to aid the Celtics’ title quest, the Celtics would show him on the JumboTron making his walk out from the locker room. It was a WWE-style entrance that produced some of the loudest roars of the postseason. We need the same setup when he’s finally cleared to return this season.

4. A champions challenge (Jan. 7 at Denver; March 2 vs. Denver)

Let’s be honest here: Most of us were certain we were steamrolling toward a Celtics-Nuggets Finals this past season. The two teams engaged in a pair of highly entertaining regular-season matchups, with Denver prevailing in both. It felt like Boston would have to go through the defending champs to secure Banner 18.

It didn’t happen. Denver got surprisingly bounced in the West playoffs and the glitziest of matchups fizzled. But these two teams are ticketed for four showdowns this season, including a pair of preseason tilts in Abu Dhabi.

Will the Celtics have an answer for Nikola Jokic? Are the Nuggets motivated after falling short in their own quest to repeat? These two matchups deserve your full attention.

The Marcus Smart return ... finally (Dec. 7 vs. Memphis)

Injuries deprived us from getting to see Marcus Smart suit up against his former teammates in both games the Celtics played against the Grizzlies last season. Let’s cross our fingers for better health this time around.

Smart’s first visit gets a Saturday night primetime slot, even if it will be the second night of a back-to-back for Boston after playing a rivalry game with the Bucks the night before.

That’s less than ideal, but seeing Smart should infuse some much-needed energy that night. And Celtics fans will finally get a chance to say thank you for his part in helping the core of this team evolve to champions, and all he meant during a near-decade stint in green.