Celtics preseason schedule: Nuggets games in Abu Dhabi headline slate

The Boston Celtics announced their schedule for the 2024 NBA preseason on Tuesday. The five-game slate features three intriguing matchups against fellow title contenders.

Boston will open its preseason against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6. The team will have a five-day break before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors on Oct. 12 and 13, respectively.

The Celtics' 2024 preseason will wrap up in Toronto on Oct. 15. You can view the full preseason schedule below, with all games airing on NBC Sports Boston:

The C's are set to run it back with nearly their entire championship squad. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens has re-signed Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman Sr., JD Davison, and Drew Peterson this offseason while inking Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Sam Hauser to lucrative contract extensions. Free agents Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk are the only members of the 2024 group not currently on the roster.

Until the Celtics return to action, fans can get their fix by watching three of their stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tatum, White, and Jrue Holiday will look to lead Team USA to the gold medal starting this Sunday against Serbia.