Live updates: Celtics taking on Sixers at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics looking for third consecutive victory.

Boston has won five of last six games against Philly.

Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Sam Hauser OUT for C's.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry, and Eric Gordon OUT for Sixers.

The Boston Celtics will need their supporting cast to step up again when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the C's will be without Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement), Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger), Al Horford (left big toe sprain), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain). They will hope for an encore performance from their role players following Payton Pritchard and Derrick White's historic night vs. Portland.

The Celtics have won five of their last six games against the Sixers, including two of three this season. Boston dominated Philly 124-104 in their most recent meeting on Feb. 20.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's game: