What to know as Celtics prepare for first round of playoffs

With the regular season in the books, the Boston Celtics will sit back and await their opponent for the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The C's wrapped up their 2024-25 campaign with a 61-21 record after securing a 93-86 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. They went 64-18 during their 2024 NBA championship season.

Boston enters the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers earned the No. 1 seed with a 65-17 record.

As the No. 2 seed, the Celtics will begin their playoff run against the No. 7 seed in the East. More on their potential first-round opponent and when the first round is scheduled to begin below:

Who will the Celtics play in Round 1?

The No. 2 seed Celtics will meet either the Orlando Magic or the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Magic and Hawks will compete for the No. 7 seed on Tuesday.

Boston went 1-2 against both teams during the regular season.

When is the NBA play-in tournament?

The play-in tourney begins Tuesday, April 15 with the No. 8 and No. 7 seeds in both conferences facing off.

The No. 10 and No. 9 seeds in each conference will play against one another on Wednesday, April 16.

The winner of the East 10/9 matchup will face the loser of the East 8/7 game on Friday, April 18.

The winner of the West 10/9 matchup will face the loser of the West 8/7 game on Friday, April 18.

When will the first round begin?

The Celtics' Game 1 showdown vs. the Magic or Hawks at TD Garden will take place on either April 19 or 20. The tip-off time is TBD.

Will Jaylen Brown play for Celtics in first round?

Jaylen Brown has been bothered by a knee issue in recent weeks, but it doesn't sound like it will keep the Celtics star from suiting up when the playoffs start. C's coach Joe Mazzulla said Sunday he is "100 percent" confident Brown will be ready to go:

Joe Mazzulla talks about Jaylen Brown's rehab and his confidence level that he will be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs.