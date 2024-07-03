Four Boston Red Sox prospects landed on Baseball America's updated Top 100 rankings. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel headline the list as Boston's "Big Three," but the fourth Sox prospect needs to be on your radar going forward.

Kristian Campbell debuted on Baseball America's Top 100 as the No. 89 ranked prospect in MLB. He has quickly ascended through the minor league ranks in his first full professional season, recently earning a promotion to Double-A Portland where he has continued to rake.

“The Red Sox farm system has gotten significantly better in the past couple of years, and Campbell looks to be one of the best surprise success stories,” Baseball America wrote. “He has an unconventional swing, but it really works.”

If Campbell continues to hit, he could end up with Triple-A Worcester by season's end and perhaps debut with the big-league club as early as next year. As for the "Big Three," currently Campbell's teammates in Portland, Mayer earned the No. 10 spot on Baseball America's Top 100. Anthony came in at No. 17 and Teel at No. 27.

So, who is Kristian Campbell? Learn more about the Red Sox' up-and-coming prospect below:

Age

22 (Born: June 28, 2002)

Position

2B/OF

Height/Weight

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

Background

Campbell was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee but attended Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. He played one collegiate season at Georgia Tech, where he hit .376/.484/.549 with four homers and 24 RBI in 45 games.

Draft

The Red Sox selected Campbell in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft. Boston took Campbell with the compensation pick gained from losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency.

2024 stats

.340/.447/.587, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 8 SB, 40 BB, 67 SO -- 40 games with High-A Greenville, 24 games with Double-A Portland

Scouting report

Campbell earned high marks for his walk-to-strikeout rate and ability to hit for contact heading into the 2023 draft. Power wasn't a big part of his game, but he appears to have found something at the plate in his first full professional season. After notching just one homer in 22 games last year between the Florida Complex League and High-A, he tallied eight homers in 40 games this season at High-A and four in 24 games so far with Double-A Portland.

Campbell is athletic enough to play a solid second base and all three outfield spots. Primarily a second baseman at Georgia Tech, he still has some learning to do as an outfielder but has fared well defensively so far as a pro.

Highlights

GONE. CAMPBELL. Three-run bomb from the Georgia Tech alumnus and 2023 4th Round Red Sox Draft Pick!



THE. BOYS. ARE. COOKING!

Drive 7, Renegades 2 pic.twitter.com/SBsJQXoU8O — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) September 20, 2023

110 mph exit velocity for Kristian Campbell's 2nd homerun of the year! pic.twitter.com/sZB6T7y1Ev — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) May 1, 2024