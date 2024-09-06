‘Good chance' Trevor Story returns for Red Sox on Saturday

Trevor Story is expected to rejoin the Boston Red Sox during this weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

Before Friday's series opener, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there is a "good chance" Story will return to the lineup and play shortstop on Saturday. Rookie outfielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela will primarily be used at second base going forward.

Story hasn't played for Boston since April 5 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He sustained the injury after attempting to make a diving play in Anaheim.

Story went 6-for-16 with a double and two RBI during his four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester. The 31-year-old hit .226 with three doubles and four RBI in eight games with Boston before his injury.

His return comes at a crucial time with the Red Sox on a five-game losing streak and hanging on by a thread in the American League Wild Card race. They enter Friday 5.5 games behind the third Wild Card spot with 22 games left on the schedule.

Boston will hope a series vs. the lowly White Sox will be just what the doctor ordered. Chicago (32-109) is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in MLB history and is 6-44 over its last 50 games.

First pitch for Friday's matchup is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. at Fenway Park.