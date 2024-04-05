Trevor Story exits game vs. Angels with apparent shoulder injury

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story exited Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels with what appeared to be an injury to his left arm.

Story sustained the injury attempting to make a diving catch on a Mike Trout line drive during the fourth inning. He writhed in pain on the field before being helped off the field by manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox training staff.

You can watch the play here.

Judging by Story's reaction, we can expect him to miss some time. That's a tough break for a two-time All-Star who simply hasn't been able to stay on the field for Boston. He played in just 94 games due to injury in 2022 and only seven last year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

Utility man Pablo Reyes replaced Story at shortstop.