Red Sox promote pitching prospect, DFA Rich Hill

One of the Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospects will join the club at Fenway Park for their upcoming series vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Hard-throwing right-hander Luis Guerrero was promoted to the big-league roster on Friday. The 24-year-old is the No. 28 ranked prospect in Boston's system, per MLB Pipeline.

Guerrero has a 3.31 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 32 walks through 42 appearances (54.1 innings) at Triple-A Worcester this season. He boasts a 2.73 ERA over 18 outings since July 10.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Three batters faced. Three strikeouts.



Luis Guerrero hasn't allowed a run in his last 9 outings with 12.1 IP & 22K during that timeframe. pic.twitter.com/cArYBsWP9r — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 31, 2024

Guerrero will wear No. 99 with Boston. To clear room for him on the roster, the Red Sox designated veteran left-hander Rich Hill for assignment.

Hill, 44, appeared in four games during his fourth stint with the club. He allowed two earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

The Red Sox are on a five-game losing streak heading into Friday's series opener against the woeful White Sox. The three-game set presents a perfect opportunity for Boston to get back on track as Chicago owns a 32-109 record and is 6-44 over its last 50 games.

Boston begins the series 5.5 games back in the American League Wild Card race with 22 games remaining. First pitch for Friday's matchup is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.