Sox prospect Roman Anthony makes history in stellar Triple-A debut

The Big Three arrived in Worcester on Tuesday with plenty of fanfare. And one member of the trio proved why that fanfare is warranted.

The Worcester Red Sox, Boston's Triple-A affiliate, officially introduced Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel after their promotions from Double-A Portland. While Mayer didn't play in Tuesday's game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs due to minor back soreness, Anthony batted leadoff -- and put on a show.

The 20-year-old outfielder, who made history as the youngest Red Sox prospect to play in a Triple-A game in 46 years, went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Worcester's 4-3 win. His very first at-bat was a double in the gap off Lehigh Valley's left-handed starter.

"He looked like the best player on the field," rehabbing Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas marveled after Anthony's big night, via The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

Anthony is on a meteoric rise through Boston's farm system; the team's second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft was one of the youngest players in Double-A and was slashing 269/.367/.489 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI for the Portland Sea Dogs prior to his call-up.

Anthony already is the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox system (behind only Mayer) and is the No. 14 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. While Mayer has been touted as Boston's shortstop of the future and is MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect, Anthony clearly boasts serious upside as well.

Teel, meanwhile, went 0-for-4 but caught all nine innings for a Worcester staff that struck out nine batters in the win. The Red Sox' first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft ranks 27th on MLB Pipeline's prospect list, giving Boston three prospects inside the top 30.