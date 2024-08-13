James Paxton told reporters at Fenway Park on Tuesday that he has a partially torn calf that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy. Here's what it means for the Red Sox:

Ugh.

Their rotation already hanging by a thread, the Red Sox find themselves right back where they were before the trade deadline, running thin on starters with no obvious internal solutions.

While manager Alex Cora can turn to stopgaps like Josh Winckowski or incorporate more bullpen games into the schedule, those are hardly inspiring solutions.

As things stand now, the rotation is a mess. The Red Sox have allowed over 150 runs since the All-Star break and have seen their team ERA climb every month, from an American League-best 2.62 in April to an AL-worst 5.97 so far in August.

Paxton was supposed to stanch the bleeding after being acquired from the Dodgers in late July, but he lasted just five pitches into his third start before crumpling on the mound while trying to cover first base.

He underwent exams on Monday and delivered the bad news on Tuesday, though he still hopes to return this season. The Red Sox sounded pessimistic almost from the start, anticipating this potentially poor outcome.

"He's in pain," Cora admitted.

Relying on Paxton to remain available for the stretch run was always a gamble. He hasn't made a start after Sept. 1 since 2019, and after taking the ball 18 times for the Dodgers in the first half, there was always the chance the Red Sox acquired him just as he ran out of gas.

He's not alone. Right-hander Nick Pivetta skipped his last start because he needed extra rest and is expected to return Thursday in Baltimore. Meanwhile, ace Tanner Houck hasn't won in more than a month, walking more batters than he has struck out in four of his last six starts. Fellow right-hander Kutter Crawford, himself the AL ERA leader in April, has allowed a staggering 13 home runs in his last four starts while posting a 10.61 ERA.

While Brayan Bello delivered a solid six-inning start on Monday vs. the Rangers, he has pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season while struggling to find consistency.

The only depth options are Winckowski and Cooper Criswell, the latter of whom has been sidelined for more than a week by COVID. With the trade deadline passed, there are few places to turn, unless Boston wants to consider 44-year-old Rich Hill, who threw for teams last week and could return for the stretch run.

Add it all together and the Red Sox are awfully thin in one of the game's most important areas, with no obvious fixes in sight.