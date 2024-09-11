Roman Anthony takes No. 1 spot in Baseball America's prospect rankings

The Boston Red Sox officially have the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

Roman Anthony took over the top spot in Baseball America's Top 100 rankings following Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero's graduation from prospect status. Position players are no longer considered prospects after reaching 130 MLB at-bats, which Caminero accomplished on Tuesday.

It's official.



Roman Anthony is the new No. 1 prospect in baseball 👀https://t.co/NWqZ92kDGu pic.twitter.com/SWVLqCzSsB — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 11, 2024

The Red Sox selected Anthony in the second round of the 2022 draft. Since then, all the 20-year-old has done is rake. He finished his first full professional season with Double-A Portland and carried that success into 2024, recently earning a promotion to Triple-A Worcester.

"Anthony was one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season, and he's continued to impress throughout 2024," Baseball America wrote. "He's poised to reach the majors before his 21st birthday, and he has a combination of power and plate discipline that should serve him well for years to come."

ROMAN ANTHONY'S FIRST TRIPLE-A HOME RUN WAS DEMOLISHED. pic.twitter.com/L3BzgHnVJ4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 20, 2024

Anthony boasts a .286/.379/.499 slash line with 18 home runs and 79 RBI through 109 games this season. He hasn't missed a beat since his promotion. In 25 games with Worcester, the slugging outfielder has a .949 OPS with eight doubles, three homers, and 14 RBI.

Five Red Sox prospects join Anthony in Baseball America's Top 100. Marcelo Mayer is 10th, Kristian Campbell is 24th, Kyle Teel is 25th, Braden Montgomery is 60th, and Franklin Arias is 93rd.