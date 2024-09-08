Watch: C's legend Mike Gorman throws out first pitch at Red Sox game

Mike Gorman may have called his last game as the voice of the Boston Celtics, but he's still very involved in the local sports scene.

The legendary Celtics play-by-play announcer made a cameo at Fenway Park on Sunday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Boston Red Sox's series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Check out Gorman's pitch below:

Gorman rocked a customized Red Sox jersey with No. 43 on the back, a nod to his 43-year tenure as Celtics play-by-play announcer, which ended this past season with his retirement from the broadcast table.

It was a special moment for Gorman, who grew up in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester and has deep roots in the City of Champions. Gorman called his first Celtics game in 1981 alongside former Celtics All-Star Tommy Heinsohn, and the duo connected generations of Boston fans over three decades calling games together.

After Heinsohn's passing in 2020, Gorman worked alongside former Celtics forward and NBA champion Brian Scalabrine until calling his last game this past April. The C's sent Gorman out in style by winning their 18th championship, giving Gorman the chance to ride in a Duck Boat one more time during Boston's victory parade.