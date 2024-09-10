Netflix sets October release date for 2004 Red Sox docuseries

Teammates are introduced alongside Brianna and Trevor Wakefield, daughter and son of former pitcher Tim Wakefield who passed away, during a pre-game ceremony in recognition of the 2004 World Series 20-year team reunion before the 2024 Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on April 9, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

On the 20th anniversary of the greatest comeback in MLB history, Netflix is remembering the 2004 Boston Red Sox with a three-part docuseries.

The project was announced in February, but the streaming service revealed Monday that "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" will be released on Oct. 23, 2024.

That date is exactly 20 years after Game 1 of the 2004 World Series, just days after the Red Sox pulled off the epic 3-0 comeback against the rival New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Netflix said in a press release that the series will feature exclusive new interviews with Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, Terry Francona and Theo Epstein, among others.

"The Comeback" will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Boston's improbable postseason run, which broke the "Curse of the Bambino" and ended an 86-year World Series drought. Netflix added that the doc will include an in-depth look at the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, on and off the field.

Colin Barnicle served as director of the series, which was produced by Meadowlark Media and Barnicle Brothers in association with MLB.

Netflix cameras have also followed the 2024 Red Sox around this season, but there have been no details on a release date for that untitled project just yet.