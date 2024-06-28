Red Sox prospects update: Two 2023 draft picks tearing it up in Portland

The Boston Red Sox' "Big Three" prospects have made compelling cases for promotions this season at Double-A Portland. Marcelo Mayer, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the organization, is eager to reach the next level.

“I think I speak for everyone when we all say that we want to get out of here,” Mayer recently told The Boston Globe. “We’re enjoying our time here. We love playing with each other. But at the end of the day, we all want to be big leaguers and play for rings.”

While a call-up to The Show may have to wait another year, Triple-A doesn't seem far off. Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel have each put up impressive numbers with Portland and, according to the Globe's Alex Speier, "One, two, or even all three are expected to move up to Triple-A Worcester within weeks, perhaps days."

That's an exciting development, and it isn't the only reason Red Sox fans should be encouraged by the state of the farm system. Here's how Boston's top 10 prospects have fared through June 27, plus three breakout prospects worth your attention (prospect rankings are via MLB Pipeline).

1. Marcelo Mayer, SS

2024 stats: .304/.368/.471, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 26 BB, 56 SO (65 games at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Mayer is doing everything he can to earn a promotion. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft leads all Double-A players in doubles (25), ranks third in runs scored (51), and is fifth in hits (78).

115.2 MPH exit velocity for Marcelo Mayer's league leading 20th double of the season. The hardest hit ball of his career! pic.twitter.com/dH7ZB2LUFI — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 5, 2024

At this point, Mayer has nothing left to prove in Portland. It wouldn't be surprising to see him called up to Worcester as soon as this month.

2. Roman Anthony, OF

2024 stats: .255/.368/.462, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 35 BB, 63 SO (57 games at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Anthony is in the midst of a power surge with Double-A Portland. The 20-year-old has 10 extra-base hits in June, including five homers and four doubles. He has a 1.010 OPS in 16 games this month.

Roman Anthony ropes his 8th homer of the season to put Portland on the board first! pic.twitter.com/3yPqcSvq4o — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 25, 2024

If Anthony isn't promoted at the same time as fellow "Big Three" prospects Mayer and Teel, he won't be far behind.

3. Kyle Teel, C

2024 stats: .309/.400/.480, 8 HR, 46 RBI, 31 BB, 64 SO (57 games at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Teel hasn't cooled off after a torrid May. The 2023 first-round pick has a .907 OPS through 19 games in June with three homers and four doubles. He's ready for Worcester, and he looks like the most MLB-ready of the Red Sox' top three prospects.

4. Miguel Bleis, OF

2024 stats: .236/.326/.354, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 25 BB, 44 SO (43 games at Low-A Salem, 10 games at High-A Greenville)

MLB ETA: 2027

Bleis has experienced growing pains at the plate since earning a promotion to High-A. The 20-year-old is 4-for-16 with a .607 OPS through four games with Greenville.

That isn't a cause for concern. Growing pains are to be expected. The good news? Bleis' defensive prowess was on display with the No. 2 play of the day on SportsCenter's Top 10:

Oh hey, just Miguel Bleis casually making the number 2 play of the day for @SportsCenter Top 10. pic.twitter.com/rbYqFVWl9m — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) June 27, 2024

5. Wikelman Gonzalez, RHP

2024 stats: 39.2 IP, 3-2, 7.94 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 29 BB, 43 SO (12 games, nine starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Gonzalez's 2024 struggles have continued in June. The 22-year-old has allowed 10 earned runs through eight innings across three games (one start) this month. When MLB Pipeline updates its prospect rankings, it's almost certain Gonzalez will relinquish his position as the No. 1 pitching prospect in the organization.

6. Nick Yorke, 2B

2024 stats: .281/.363/.406, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 31 BB, 54 SO (45 games at Double-A Portland, 13 games at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2025

Yorke is one step away from the big leagues. The 2020 first-rounder was called up to Triple-A Worcester on June 5 and has been on fire at the plate since, hitting .351/.448/.500 with five doubles, two homers, and 10 RBIs.

NICK YORKE GRAND SLAM!!! pic.twitter.com/vCtvXcMtp1 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 9, 2024

Barring any surprises, Yorke will likely spend the rest of the season in Worcester with a chance to earn a spot on the MLB roster next year.

7. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS

2024 stats: .319/.400/.615, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 12 BB, 19 SO (25 games at Florida Complex League)

MLB ETA: 2027

Cespedes is showing why he's arguably the most exciting Red Sox prospect outside of the "Big Three". The 18-year-old shortstop has put up stellar numbers in rookie ball and a call-up to Single-A should come in the not-so-distant future.

Yoeilin Cespedes. Crushed. pic.twitter.com/9JhzjxS7dO — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 5, 2024

8. Nazzan Zanetello, SS

2024 stats: .198/.325/.377, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 20 BB, 50 SO (29 games at Low-A Salem)

MLB ETA: 2028

Zanetello has battled through injuries this season, which may have contributed to his lackluster stat line in Salem. However, the 19-year-old has shown flashes of the skill set that made him an intriguing second-round pick in the 2023 draft. He has seven doubles and four homers through 29 games with five of those doubles and two homers coming this month.

Nazzan Zanetello using the whole field!



The 19-year-old shortstop went 3-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's Salem win. pic.twitter.com/FJlq1BkQtZ — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 27, 2024

9. Luis Perales, RHP

2024 stats: 33.2 IP, 2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 12 BB, 56 SO (Seven starts at High-A Greenville, two starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2027

Perales was called up to Double-A and made only two starts before being diagnosed with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. It's a devastating blow for a promising pitching prospect who was on track to take over as the No. 1 ranked hurler in Boston's farm system.

10. Richard Fitts, RHP

2024 stats: 60.2 IP, 5-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 24 BB, 59 SO (13 games, 12 starts at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2024

Fitts has been solid since coming over from New York in the Alex Verdugo deal. The 24-year-old finished the month of May off with a near-perfect game in which he retired the first 21 batters in order.

Richard Fitts was in the zone tonight! 🎯



The @RedSox No. 10 prospect struck out seven as he set down his first 21 batters in order for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/DwmlUo2hfG — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 30, 2024

Breakout prospects

Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF (No. 30 Red Sox prospect)

Campbell's stock has continued to skyrocket following his promotion to Double-A Portland. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick is slashing a ridiculous .417/.512/.694 with six doubles, one triple, four homers, and 14 RBI in 19 games with the Sea Dogs. At this rate, he could find himself in the top 15 or even the top 10 in MLB Pipeline's next rankings update.

Campbell crushes a two-run homer to center field for his fourth with the 'Dogs! pic.twitter.com/22BV8ZAzCH — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 26, 2024

Matthew Lugo, OF

Lugo has done nothing but rake this season with both Portland and Worcester. In 59 games between the two levels, the 23-year-old has slashed .288/.379/.620 with 15 homers and 47 RBI. How's that for a bounce-back campaign?

HAVE A NIGHT MATTHEW! LUGO MASHES WORCESTER'S 3rd HR OF THE GAME 💪 pic.twitter.com/YV9mrizuBF — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 27, 2024

Jhostynxon Garcia, OF

Brilliantly nicknamed "The Password," Jhostynxon Garcia has made a name for himself with an outstanding season at the plate for Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville. The 21-year-old Venezuelan is hitting .283/.371/.595 with 14 homers and 33 RBI.