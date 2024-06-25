These five Red Sox players deserve to be All-Stars

The Boston Red Sox have All-Star talent on their roster, but that hasn't translated to fan votes for the 2024 Midsummer Classic.

No Red Sox players are among the top two vote-getters at their position (top six for outfield), which would advance them to Phase 2 of the All-Star voting process. While that isn't necessarily surprising, it is staggering just how far down the list Boston's top performers are.

At least one player will represent Boston in the All-Star Game as Major League Baseball requires a representative from each club. That said, there are three Red Sox position players and two pitchers who deserve to be chosen among this year's best players in the American League.

Here are the cases to be made for each:

Jarren Duran, OF

Duran leads all Red Sox position players in fWAR (3.4) and ranks third in that category among American League outfielders. Despite that, he's just barely inside the top 20 American League outfielders (19th) in the second All-Star fan-voting update.

Not only should the 27-year-old be getting more recognition, he should be one of the top six outfielders advancing to Phase 2. Duran has been Boston's MVP through the first half of the campaign, leading all qualified Sox players in batting average (.293), doubles (23), triples (10), hits (96), and runs scored (55) while ranking second in walks (30), stolen bases (21), and OPS (.843).

On Monday, Duran delivered the first walk-off hit of his career to finish an electrifying win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. He enters Tuesday night in the midst of a 14-game hit streak.

Jarren Duran ... Got it!



With the Celtics watching on, the @RedSox walk it off! pic.twitter.com/Mt9dVRwS9O — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2024

Unfortunately, it appears unlikely Duran will get enough fan votes to advance to Phase 2. He should, however, be recognized when All-Star reserves are determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Connor Wong, C

Wong currently has the eighth-most All-Star votes among AL catchers. Baltimore Orioles backstop Adley Rutschman and Kansas City Royals veteran Salvador Perez are the top two vote-getters at the position, and rightfully so, but Wong deserves to be right behind them.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wong is second among AL backstops in fWAR at 1.9 (min. 220 plate appearances), trailing only Rutschman (2.8). He accomplished that feat despite playing in 17 fewer games than Rutschman and 20 fewer than Perez.

Wong has shined both at and behind the plate for Boston this season. The 28-year-old has a stellar .330/.390/.480 slash line with seven homers and 29 RBI.

Wong won't make it to Phase 2 of the voting, and that's understandable. But if he doesn't get in as a reserve, consider him snubbed.

Rafael Devers, 3B

Devers is enjoying another stellar season at the plate, but there's a real chance he misses out on the All-Star Game for the second straight year.

He currently has the third-most votes among AL third basemen behind Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez and Baltimore Orioles youngster Jordan Westburg. Although both Ramirez and Westburg are deserving, Devers leads all AL third basemen in OPS (.910) while ranking second in batting average (.282) and homers (15), as well as third in doubles (15). Not to mention, his track record dwarfs that of Westburg, who has yet to play a full big-league season.

Rafael Devers is the only player in Red Sox history to homer in 6 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/TOssP5sAKy — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2024

Surprisingly, Devers has only two All-Star selections through his first seven MLB seasons. This should be his third, but it looks like that'll be up to his fellow players and the Commissioner’s Office.

Tanner Houck, SP

If there's one shoo-in to represent the Red Sox at the 2024 All-Star Game, it's Tanner Houck. Just as we all expected before the season, right?

Houck has been a bonafide ace for Boston, and he wasn't even a lock to make the starting rotation out of spring training. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has posted a stunning 2.18 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and only 18 walks through 16 starts (103.1 innings) this season.

The Red Sox have won each of Tanner Houck’s last 7 starts.



Houck:



- Leads MLB pitchers in FanGraphs WAR (3.6)

- Leads the AL in ERA (2.18)

- Has thrown at least 5.2 innings in each of his 16 starts

- Leads MLB in opponent OPS (.528)

- Has allowed only 2 HR in 103.1 IP — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) June 25, 2024

At this point, Houck earning his first All-Star nod is a no-brainer. The real question is, will he be the starting pitcher for the American League?

Kenley Jansen, RP

Jansen is cruising toward his fifth All-Star selection amid one of his best seasons in recent memory. The 36-year-old closer has a 2.30 ERA, 2.13 FIP, and 1.06 WHIP with 15 saves in 27 appearances.

Last year, Jansen was Boston's lone representative in the Midsummer Classic. This time around, he should be surrounded by Red Sox teammates when the festivities begin in Arlington, Texas.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.