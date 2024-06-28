When Craig Breslow replaced Chaim Bloom as the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer, the common belief was that the organization would return to its roots as a big spender in free agency.

That didn't come to fruition. The Red Sox remained frugal despite chairman Tom Werner's infamous "full throttle" comments to start the winter.

There's no question Boston could have done more to regain its reputation as a contender, but fans have to be pleasantly surprised with where the team stands halfway through the 2024 season. The Red Sox enter Game 81 with a 43-37 record (eight wins in their last 10 games) that puts them on the cusp of a Wild Card spot.

Breslow's under-the-radar offseason moves have played a critical role in the team's surprising success. Here's a look at how the first-year front-office leader's additions have performed to this point in the campaign:

Tyler O'Neill, OF

On Dec. 8, Breslow added a much-needed right-handed bat to the Red Sox lineup by sending reliever Nick Robertson and minor league pitcher Victor Santos to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for O'Neill.

To this point, that was his best move of the offseason. O'Neill has come as advertised with impressive power while playing solid defense in both corner outfield spots. Through 56 games, the 29-year-old is hitting .262/.359/.550 and is tied with Rafael Devers for the team in lead in home runs (16).

The only gripe with O'Neill is he has missed some time due to injuries, something that has been an issue throughout his seven-year MLB career. He has played in 56 of Boston's 81 games thus far.

If he can stay healthy the rest of the way, O'Neill will prove to be an outstanding acquisition for the first-year chief baseball officer. He's been a perfect fit.

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Three weeks after the O'Neill deal, Breslow shipped veteran left-hander Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for middle infielder Vaughn Grissom. It's far too early to grade the move -- Grissom is under team control through 2029 -- but it's been a rough first season in Boston for the 23-year-old.

Grissom missed all of spring training and the start of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. When he finally recovered from that, his season debut was delayed due to the flu, which caused him to lose 14 pounds.

Through 23 games played, Grissom is hitting .148/.207/.160 with 19 strikeouts in 81 at-bats. He returned to the injured list with another hamstring issue on June 2.

Meanwhile, Sale is enjoying a Cy Young-caliber season for Atlanta. The 2018 World Series champion boasts a 2.79 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 118 strikeouts through 15 starts.

Cooper Criswell, SP

Breslow signing Criswell to a one-year, $1 million contract was met with little fanfare, but it may have been one of the most shrewd moves of the offseason.

Criswell has stepped up as a rock-solid back-end starter for a club that desperately needed rotation depth. The 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA through 12 games (11 starts).

Even if Criswell regresses over the second half of the campaign, it's safe to say that was $1 million well spent.

Romy Gonzalez, SS

The Red Sox claimed Gonzalez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Jan. 31. With Trevor Story injured, Gonzalez has taken advantage of his opportunity to contribute at shortstop.

Gonzalez has hit .294/.351/.373 through 25 games played. He notched one of Boston's biggest hits of the season on June 25, a pinch-hit game-tying single in the eighth inning vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

Another under-the-radar offseason move that has paid dividends for Breslow and the Red Sox.

Justin Slaten, RP

Slaten arrived in Boston via the New York Mets, who acquired the right-hander from the Texas Rangers during the Rule 5 Draft. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Ryan Ammons and cash to the Mets to add Slaten to their bullpen.

He has exceeded expectations as one of Boston's go-to relievers through the first half of the campaign. In 27 appearances, Slaten has a 3.03 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 41 strikeouts and only six walks through 38.2 innings.

Isaiah Campbell, RP

One of Breslow's first moves as chief baseball officer was trading infielder Luis Urias to the Seattle Mariners for Campbell. It hasn't panned out to this point.

Campbell has spent most of the season on the IL. When he's taken the mound, he's gotten shelled. He has allowed 12 earned runs in 6.2 innings (16.20 ERA).

After his latest rough outing vs. the Blue Jays on June 25, Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Greg Weissert, RP

Weissert was acquired from the New York Yankees as part of the Alex Verdugo deal in December. The 29-year-old righty has become a key contributor out of Boston's bullpen.

In 35 appearances (34 innings), Weissert has a 2.65 ERA with 37 strikeouts and eight walks. Alongside Slaten, he has helped to make the Red Sox 'pen rank among the league's best.

Chase Anderson, RP

Anderson signed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in March. The 36-year-old veteran was brought in to be an innings eater out of the bullpen and a capable spot starter, and although he hasn't put up impressive numbers, he has been solid in his role.

Mostly used in mop-up duty or with the game well in hand, Anderson has a 4.66 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 20 appearances (one start). Interestingly, he has struggled against right-handed hitters (.783) and thrived against left-handers (.580 OPS).