Five Red Sox prospects on Baseball America's post-draft Top 100

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has recently been headlined by the "Big Three" of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel. It may be time to start talking about the "Big Five."

Baseball America's latest Top 100 prospect rankings feature five Red Sox prospects, including 2024 first-round draft pick Braden Montgomery. Boston selected the Texas A&M outfielder at No. 12 overall.

Montgomery, 21, debuts at No. 63 on the list. Baseball America projects the switch-hitting slugger to be a strong-armed right fielder with serious pop at the plate.

“Montgomery has prototypical right field tools with plus raw power as a switch hitter and a 70-grade arm that should make runners think twice about taking an extra bag,” Baseball America wrote. “He’s better as a left-handed hitter and did have a late-season ankle injury, though that should be more of a brief issue.”

Last season with the Aggies, Montgomery hit .322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI before a broken ankle ended his season. The injury isn't expected to affect him long-term.

As for the "Big Three" Red Sox prospects, Mayer stood pat at No. 10 in the rankings. Anthony dropped one spot to No. 18 and Teel fell from No. 27 to No. 31.

Kristian Campbell, a breakout star for Boston's farm system, remains in the Top 100 at No. 99. He was No. 89 on the previous list.

Mayer, Anthony, and Teel are on track to reach the majors next season if not late this year. With Montgomery being a college bat with enough talent to rise quickly through the minor-league ranks, he may not be far behind them.