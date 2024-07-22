MLB playoff odds: Where Red Sox stand as trade deadline nears

The Boston Red Sox just got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first series after the MLB All-Star break, but they are still in a pretty good spot as far as the American League wild card race is concerned.

The Red Sox entered Monday one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the third and final wild card berth in the AL. Boston also is one game behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card spot.

Despite being so close to a playoff berth, Red Sox management has yet to add any notable reinforcements ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, but more than a week still remains.

Here are the Red Sox's playoff odds as of July 22, per Fangraphs.

Make playoffs : 39 percent

: 39 percent Clinch wild card : 37.1 percent

: 37.1 percent Clinch bye : 1.7 percent

: 1.7 percent Win division : 1.8 percent

: 1.8 percent Win World Series: 1.6 percent

The Red Sox had just a 13.3 percent chance of reaching the playoffs back on June 5, but they have played pretty well since that date and saw their odds rise as high as 49.4 percent on July 10.

Those odds have decreased a bit since then, but Boston is still in a prime position to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. One challenge is the team's upcoming schedule.

The Red Sox have three more series before the trade deadline. The first is a three-game set with the last-place Colorado Rockies on the road. That series starts Monday, and it's one the Red Sox should dominate. But the next two series ahead of the deadline are against the New York Yankees, who occupy the first wild card spot in the AL, and the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners.

August won't be easy, either. Boston's schedule includes six games versus the Houston Astros, four versus the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles and three against the Royals.

If the Red Sox play well over the next week or so, perhaps the front office will be bold enough to make a meaningful upgrade or two to this roster as the postseason chase really ramps up.

Failing to make any moves would be a slap in the face to a group of players who have exceeded expectations so far.