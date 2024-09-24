Trending
Red Sox breakout prospect named Minor League Player of the Year

Kristian Campbell was a revelation for the Red Sox in 2024.

By Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox have the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball and the best prospect of the 2024 season, according to Baseball America.

Not long after awarding Roman Anthony the No. 1 spot in their Top 100 prospect list, Baseball America named 2023 fourth-round draft pick Kristian Campbell as its Minor League Player of the Year.

"Campbell was the obvious choice, especially in a season filled with injuries and disappointing performance among many of baseball’s best prospects," Baseball America's Geoff Pontes wrote. "He climbed from High-A Greenville to Triple-A Worcester by the final month of the season, improving his results at each level. ...

"His rise is atypical. Since the Prospect Handbook launched in 2001, Campbell is the first Minor League POY who did not rank among his organization’s preseason Top 30. This wasn’t a misevaluation by the entire industry, but rather a testament to Campbell’s work ethic and the advances in Red Sox hitting development."

The 22-year-old boasted a slash line of .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs in 115 games across High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He also showed off his defensive versatility, playing most of his games at both middle infield spots and center field while sprinkling in some time at third base.

Campbell finished the 2024 season at No. 24 on Baseball America's Top 100 list. He'll begin 2025 with a legitimate chance to continue his meteoric rise and earn the Red Sox' starting second baseman job.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxKristian Campbell
