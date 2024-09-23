Red Sox prospect update: How the top 10 fared in 2024

The 2024 season has come to an end for the Boston Red Sox' top prospects, and what a year it was for the organization's farm system.

Six Red Sox prospects finished the year in Baseball America's Top 100, including outfielder Roman Anthony at the No. 1 spot. In August, MLB.com ranked the Red Sox' system as the seventh-best in baseball.

The future appears bright for Boston, and the youth movement could begin as early as next year with Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel, and Kristian Campbell on the brink of the big leagues. When they begin their MLB careers, fellow top prospects Braden Montgomery and Franklin Arias will take over as the Red Sox minor leaguers to watch in 2025.

Before we look ahead to next year, here's how the top 10 prospects in Boston's system fared this season (rankings via MLB Pipeline).

1. Marcelo Mayer, SS

2024 stats: .307/.370/.480, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 30 BB, 66 SO (77 games at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

For the second straight year, Mayer's season ended prematurely due to injury. The 21-year-old shortstop was enjoying a bounce-back campaign prior to his latest setback. He'll likely begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Worcester and if he picks up where he left off, it shouldn't be long before he earns a spot on the big-league roster. Injuries are a concern for the 2021 fourth-overall pick going forward, however.

2. Roman Anthony, OF

2024 stats: .291/.396/.498, 18 HR, 65 RBI, 79 BB, 127 SO (84 games at Double-A Portland, 35 at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2025

While MLB Pipeline still puts Anthony behind Mayer in its rankings, Baseball America has Anthony as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball on its final Top 100 list of 2024.

Anthony didn't miss a beat after his promotion to Triple-A. The 20-year-old outfielder hit .344 with three homers and a .982 OPS in 35 games with the WooSox. He'll have a real chance to make the big-league club's Opening Day roster next season.

Roman Anthony reached base in every one of his 5 plate appearances last night. 🔥



He walked 4 times and ripped a 99.9 mph double. pic.twitter.com/wqUZYuUvqN — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 21, 2024

3. Kyle Teel, C

2024 stats: .288/.386/.433, 13 HR, 78 RBI, 68 BB, 116 SO (84 games at Double-A Portland, 28 games at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2025

Teel experienced some growing pains early on in Worcester, but the 22-year-old backstop eventually found his groove and finished the season strong. He ended his year on a 14-game on-base streak and with a .375/.516/.542 slash line in September. Like Anthony, he should have an opportunity to make the Red Sox roster out of spring training.

Two hits for Kyle Teel yesterday, including an opposite field two-run double. 👊 pic.twitter.com/yIfQkEOprT — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 18, 2024

4. Braden Montgomery, OF

2024 stats: .322/.454/.733, 27 HR, 85 RBI, 53 BB, 59 SO (61 games at Texas A&M)

MLB ETA: 2027

Montgomery is expected to make his pro debut in 2025 after recovering from the broken ankle he suffered in June. The 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft starred at Texas A&M and has all of the tools to rise quickly through the minor-league ranks.

5. Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF/SS

2024 stats: .330/.439/.558, 20 HR, 77 RBI, 74 BB, 103 SO (40 games at High-A Greenville, 56 games at Double-A Portland, 19 games at Triple-A Worcester

MLB ETA: 2025

What a year it was for Campbell, the organization's breakout prospect of the season. Campbell was named the Red Sox' 2024 Minor League Player of the Year after starting the campaign at High-A Greenville and finishing it at Triple-A Worcester. He raked at every level and suddenly looks like a strong candidate to take over as Boston's starting second baseman at some point in 2025.

🚨 BREAKING: Kristian Campbell is in fact that guy 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mx9ERs6uff — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 5, 2024

6. Franklin Arias, SS/2B

2024 stats: .309/.409/.487, 9 HR, 54 RBI, 35 SB, 50 BB, 65 SO (51 games at Florida Complex League, 36 games at Low-A Salem)

MLB ETA: 2028

Arias snuck into Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list (No. 94) amid a breakout season -- his first as a pro. The 18-year-old middle infielder has shown off his bat-to-ball skills, speed, and stellar defense in rookie ball and at Low-A Salem.

With Mayer, Anthony, Teel, and Campbell each expected to graduate to the majors next year, Arias will have a chance to take over as the club's No. 1 ranked prospect.

Franklin Arias collected a pair of knocks in the @SalemRedSox victory on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/945P9jVxde — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 9, 2024

7. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS

2024 stats: .319/.400/.615, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 12 BB, 19 SO (25 games at Florida Complex League)

MLB ETA: 2027

Cespedes' season ended early due to a broken hamate bone in his left hand. He'll look to bounce back and reassert himself as one of Boston's most exciting prospects next year.

8. Miguel Bleis, OF

2024 stats: .221/.303/.354, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 39 BB, 92 SO (43 games at Low-A Salem, 52 games at High-A Greenville)

MLB ETA: 2027

Once labeled one of the organization's most hyped prospects in recent memory, Bleis' stock has taken a hit over the last couple of years due to injuries and subpar performance. He struggled mightily this season with Greenville, posting a .191/.265/.319 slash line in 52 games. The raw talent is undeniable, but Bleis' spot in these rankings will continue to drop if he can't replicate his promising 2022 season.

9. Luis Perales, RHP

2024 stats: 33.2 IP, 2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 12 BB, 56 SO (Seven starts at High-A Greenville, two starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2027

Perales was making a name for himself as one of Boston's few promising pitching prospects before suffering a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old will likely spend all of 2025 rehabbing in hopes of returning to form in 2026.

10. David Sandlin, RHP

2024 stats: 0-4, 5.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 BB, 82 SO (10 starts at High-A Greenville, eight starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Sandlin's ERA won't impress anyone, but the 23-year-old flamethrower has some of the best swing-and-miss stuff in the Red Sox system. Acquired from Kansas City in exchange for reliever John Schreiber, Sandlin gets hitters out with a filthy splitter to pair with his high-90s fastball. The next step in his development will be improving his breaking pitches.