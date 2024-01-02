Red Sox claim young right-hander off waivers from Royals

While it wasn't exactly a "full throttle" move, the Boston Red Sox added depth to their pitching staff on Tuesday.

The club announced it claimed right-hander Max Castillo off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Royals last season, posting a 4.43 ERA (10 earned runs) in 20.1 innings pitched.

Castillo spent most of 2023 as a starter for Triple-A Omaha. In 21 starts with the Storm Chasers, he posted a 4.58 ERA through 116 innings.

The Royals acquired Castillo as part of the 2022 trade deadline deal that sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays. In 21 MLB outings (six starts) between Kansas City and Toronto, Castillo has amassed a 5.43 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

With the addition of Castillo, the Red Sox's 40-man roster is now full. They will need to make another move to clear room for free-agent starter Lucas Giolito, who they reportedly signed to a two-year contract last week.