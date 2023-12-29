Report: Red Sox sign RHP Lucas Giolito to two-year deal

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made their first significant splash of the offseason on Friday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox signed free-agent right-hander Lucas Giolito to a two-year contract worth $38.5 million. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2024 season.

Giolito has flashed Cy Young upside at points in his eight-year MLB career. The 29-year-old placed sixth in the award balloting after his All-Star 2019 campaign and seventh in 2020.

His last couple of seasons, however, have been a different story. Giolito posted a 4.90 ERA, 4.06 FIP, and 1.435 WHIP through 30 starts with the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He followed that up with a 4.88 ERA, 5.27 FIP, and 1.31 WHIP in 33 starts made between the White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians in 2023.

While there are obvious question marks, Giolito is an intriguing bounce-back candidate and a legitimate upgrade to Boston's lackluster starting rotation. The Red Sox entered the offseason in dire need of front-end starters and already have missed out on top free-agent pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Los Angeles Dodgers), Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies), and Sonny Gray (St. Louis Cardinals). Giolito was among the top options remaining on the market.

Giolito will join a Red Sox rotation that currently includes Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck. Garrett Whitlock and Nick Pivetta also are candidates to start games in 2024.