The Boston Red Sox started their 2024-25 offseason with a curveball.

On Monday, they extended the $21.05 million qualifying offer to right-hander Nick Pivetta, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. They did not give one to outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

Pivetta has until Nov. 19 to accept or decline the qualifying offer. The Red Sox will receive draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere in free agency.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Red Sox giving Pivetta the qualifying offer was unexpected. The 31-year-old posted a 4.14 ERA over 145.2 innings (27 starts). Now, it would be a surprise if he declined the offer and did not return to Boston's rotation for at least one more season.

As for O'Neill, the 29-year-old slugger could still rejoin the Red Sox. But if he signs elsewhere, Boston will not receive any draft compensation.

It should be an active offseason for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Co. The Red Sox enter the offseason with several needs, including a top-of-the-rotation starter and right-handed hitting.