From the moment Wilyer Abreu set foot in Fenway Park's quirky right field, he looked right at home.

He had the arm to challenge any runner, the range to cover that great expanse of green, and perhaps most importantly, the fearlessness to attack every ball, whether a fence impeded his path or not.

On Sunday, he earned a Gold Glove, becoming the first Red Sox rookie since Fred Lynn in 1975 to claim the award. He joins a storied list of Red Sox right fielders to take home the Rawlings hardware, including Dwight Evans, Shane Victorino, and Mookie Betts.

He did it in a way that suggests he could be a key piece of the next great Red Sox team, with his Dirt Dog style of play recalling fan favorite Trot Nixon.

"Every time I see myself with dirt on my uniform, I feel happy because I feel like I'm giving 100 percent and feel like I'm helping the team," Abreu told MLB.com. "For me to be able to help this team win is very important."

Abreu was the clear favorite over fellow finalists Juan Soto of the Yankees and Jo Adell of the Angels. He either led all right fielders or was tied in outs above average (7), defensive runs saved (17), and assists (9). He made a number of highlight-reel plays, often on balls hit directly over his head.

He also delivered enough offensive production to suggest that he could be a piece of the next contending Red Sox team, hitting .253 with 15 homers and a .781 OPS. His 3.5 WAR ranked fourth on the roster, and had he not missed 30 games to injury, he probably would've been second only to Jarren Duran.

Not bad for one half of the prospect return in the 2022 trade deadline deal that sent catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros. The Red Sox had hoped Abreu could become a solid all-around big leaguer, and he rewarded their faith with his first major award.

Abreu becomes the fourth rookie outfielder in the last five seasons to win a Gold Glove, joining Luis Robert (2020) of the White Sox, Cleveland's Steven Kwan (2022), and Colorado's Brenton Doyle (2023). All told, there were 14 first-time Gold Glovers this year, including superstar Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and 38-year-old slugger Carlos Santana of the Twins.

Among the first-time winners on the National League side were former Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale, the overwhelming Cy Young favorite, as well as Lexington native and Boston College grad Sal Frelick of the Brewers.