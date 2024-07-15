David Ortiz basks in Yankees' embarrassing loss to Orioles

To this day, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz takes great pleasure in the New York Yankees' demise.

Ortiz was among those who watched the Yankees' collapse vs. the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. New York took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth and watched it evaporate as shortstop Anthony Volpe botched a routine ground ball and ex-Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo misplayed a fly ball, resulting in Baltimore's 6-5 victory.

Orioles stars Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman joined Ortiz and the FOX Sports crew on Monday, giving Big Papi a perfect opportunity to revel in the Yankees' defeat.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I watched the Yankees lose," Ortiz said on the FOX Sports broadcast at the All-Star festivities in Texas. "Nothing made me more happy than that. ...

"I love watching this. That makes me want to go out for a dinner. A nice dinner, a big steak with my boys right here."

Of course, getting to rub it in the faces of Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez made it even sweeter for the three-time World Series champion.

Big Papi loves to watch the Yankees lose 😂 pic.twitter.com/2BYWjZJVbl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 15, 2024

Ortiz must have enjoyed watching the Yankees over the last month as they're a woeful 11-19 over their last 30 games. They're one game behind the first-place O's in the American League East standings and only 3.5 games ahead of the Red Sox as they limp into the All-Star break.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.