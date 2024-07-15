The 2024 MLB All-Star festivities in Texas gave Jarren Duran a chance to reunite with his former Boston Red Sox teammate Chris Sale.

Sale, representing the Atlanta Braves on the National League All-Star roster, crashed Duran's interview with MLB Network on Monday. The veteran left-hander hugged Duran and expressed his excitement over the dynamic outfielder making the AL All-Star squad.

"When we were finding out, I texted AC (Red Sox manager Alex Cora)," Sale revealed. "I was like, 'Please tell me Duran made it.' And he did. This guy's an absolute spark plug for the team."

Duran and Sale were teammates from 2021-23. A series of unfortunate injuries kept Sale off the mound for much of that time, but the 35-year-old still took pride in being a leadership presence in the clubhouse.

"I miss this guy as a teammate, that's for sure" Duran said. "He was one of the guys I looked up to. We talked like every single day. There was a lot of moments where I went up to him and asked him for advice just because I knew I was struggling with some stuff, and he really put me under his wing and helped me out a lot. So I'm very thankful for him."

Duran had a rocky start to his tenure in Boston. The organization's former top outfield prospect failed to live up to expectations through his first two seasons. His frustrations reached a tipping point in August 2022, when he infamously misplayed two fly balls in Kansas City and had a verbal altercation with Royals fans.

While struggling on the field, Duran was fighting a battle off of it. He has openly discussed his mental health battles, and he addressed them again after being asked about his "still alive" wristband.

"I just think it means to keep fighting the good fight," he said. "I know everybody is struggling with something out there, so I just think it's important for everybody to realize they are worth being here. Everybody's worth everything to each other.

"I think just reaching out to each other, reaching out to friends and not being afraid to accept that you're struggling a little bit. I think that was my biggest thing was accepting and not being afraid to ask for help."

Duran has come a long way since those disappointing 2021 and 2022 campaigns. After breaking out in 2023, he's taken his game to another level in 2024 and emerged as Boston's first-half MVP. He has a .284/.342/.477 slash line with 10 homers and 41 RBI through 95 games. He leads the American League in doubles (27) and MLB in triples (10).

With those numbers, he belongs in the same clubhouse as the biggest names in baseball.

"You're used to your teammates every single day, and then now you look around and you've got like, (Aaron) Judge, (Juan) Soto, Gunnar (Henderson), Tanner (Houck) next to me, I'm glad I have him here with me, and then like, (Adley Rutschman)," Duran said. "It's really eye-opening to see all these studs all in one locker room. It's crazy."

Duran will come off the bench for the American League in the 2024 All-Star Game. Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck is also on the team. Third baseman Rafael Devers was selected to the All-Star roster but will not play due to lingering shoulder soreness.

First pitch for the Midsummer Classic is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.