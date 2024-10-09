Sun eliminated from WNBA playoffs after Game 5 loss to Lynx

The Connecticut Sun's 2024 season ended in unceremonious fashion Tuesday night in Minnesota.

After forcing a Game 5 with an admirable comeback effort Sunday, the Sun were outclassed by the Lynx in the do-or-die matchup. They dug themselves in a deep hole early by allowing 31 first-quarter points. Their uncharacteristically poor defense improved in the second half, and they erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter, but they still couldn't keep up with Minnesota as they dropped the series finale, 88-77.

Connecticut shot just 38.5 percent from the floor, including an 8 for 23 clip (34.8 percent) from 3-point range. Minnesota shot 49.3 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from 3 to punch its ticket to the WNBA Finals, where it will meet the New York Liberty.

Napheesa Collier (27 points, 11 rebounds), Courtney Williams (24 points, 7 assists), and Kayla McBride (19 points, 4 assists) propelled the Lynx to victory with strong performances on both ends.

COUNT IT FOR PHEE 👑



Napheesa Collier is now up to 24 PTS & 11 REB in Semi-Finals Game 5#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/ZntMau0EL4 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 9, 2024

For the Sun, DiJonai Carrington (17 points, 12 rebounds), Brionna Jones (16 points, 10 rebounds), and DeWanna Bonner (14 points, 9 rebounds) each did their part in the losing effort. Carrington was a force on the defensive end, racking up three steals and a block.

Not backing down 👀



DeWanna Bonner drills back-to-back threes to bring the Sun back within 13 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/AQD9w7wsJo — WNBA (@WNBA) October 9, 2024

Connecticut is left still searching for its first WNBA title after coming up short in its sixth consecutive WNBA semifinal appearance. It finished the 2024 campaign with a 28-12 record to earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the Lynx and Liberty is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can view the full Finals schedule here.