Connecticut Sun

Sun stave off elimination with gutsy Game 4 win over Lynx

Connecticut turned a seven-point halftime deficit into a 10-point win.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

There will be a do-or-die Game 5 of the WNBA semifinal series between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun forced Game 5 with an impressive comeback victory on Sunday night. They erased a seven-point halftime deficit with a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Lynx, 25-13. They stayed hot in the final frame to pull off a 92-82 win in front of their home crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sun guard Tyasha Harris stepped up with a team-high and playoff career-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting (4-5 3-PT). Star forward Alyssa Thomas overcame a rough first half (2-10 FG) and played a key role in the team's third-quarter comeback (3-4 FG). She finished with 18 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.

DeWanna Bonner (18 points), DiJonai Carrington (15 points), and Marina Mabrey also scored in double figures for Connecticut.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier had another big day with a game-high 29 points, but this time Connecticut mostly kept Minnesota's supporting cast in check. Natisha Hiedeman (16 points) and Courtney Williams were the only other Lynx players to reach double-digits.

It was a bounce-back shooting performance for the Sun, who were 53.7 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent (8-15) from 3-point range. The Lynx were 46.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent (10-26) from deep.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Minnesota. The winner will take on the New York Liberty, who punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals with a 76-62 victory over the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

