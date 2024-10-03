Can Ty Harris, Veronica Burton give Sun a boost vs. Lynx in Game 3?

The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are very evenly matched in their WNBA semifinal series. Their first two games have been decided by a total of 10 points, with the Sun taking Game 1 73-70 and the Lynx winning Game 2 77-70 to tie the series entering Game 3 in Connecticut on Friday.

That means this series could be won on the margins, which puts the focus on a pair of potential X-factors in the Sun backcourt.

Basketball analyst and Sun sideline reporter Terrika Foster-Brasby joined NBC Boston's Hannah Donnelly on the latest On Her Mark podcast to discuss how Connecticut guards Tyasha Harris and Veronica Burton could be difference-makers in the series going forward, beginning with Game 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Harris suffered an ankle injury just four minutes into the Sun's playoff opener against the Indiana Fever and missed two consecutive games before playing on a minutes restriction in Tuesday's Game 2. If she can ramp up even further, her offense would be welcomed for a Connecticut team that went 5 of 20 from 3-point range in Tuesday's loss.

"Ty Harris is one of those people who can shoot at a high clip from the 3-point line, and you need that against Minnesota," Foster-Brasby said. "So getting her reacclimated to getting there -- and she's a defender too, right? Everybody on this Connecticut team can get in front of you and disrupt you, so she's a defender too.

"You wanna slowly acclimate her back into the lineup, but I love that they're putting her on the court."

Harris averaged 10.5 points per game during the regular season, so she's a proven commodity. Veronica Burton, meanwhile, has been more of a pleasant surprise: The Sun signed the Newton, Mass., native midseason back in June, and she's provided an excellent spark off the bench with playmaking and strong defense.

"Can we just talk about Veronica Burton?" Foster-Brasby said. "We talked a lot about the addition of Marina Mabrey throughout the season, but I don't think we speak enough about how Veronica Burton has found a home here in Connecticut.

"She fits right in with their scheme. She has the ability to defend. She has the ability to shoot when necessary. She can facilitate in those moments where they're switching her out for Alyssa Thomas. She has that like mini-aggression. She's like the mini-engine, and I love that.

"So I believe that the combination of having these smaller guards who can be quicker (and) get out in transition faster like (Harris) and (Burton), those things work."

Burton and Harris failed to score in Game 2 after Burton chipped in 15 points combined in the previous two games, so getting production from both guards would go a long way toward Connecticut taking a 2-1 series lead on Friday.

Follow the On Her Mark podcast throughout the WNBA playoffs for reaction and analysis of every Sun game.