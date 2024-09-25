Sun guard DiJonai Carrington wins WNBA Most Improved Player

DiJonai Carrington's breakout season has been recognized.

The Connecticut Sun guard was named WNBA Most Improved Player for the 2024 season, the league announced Wednesday.

Carrington, in her fourth WNBA season after being drafted by the Sun in the second round in 2021, shifted into a starting role this year. She played 39 of 40 games, averaging a career-high in five categories -- 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

The 26-year-old Carrington won the award after receiving 28 of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. She beat out Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks (18 votes) and Bridget Carleton of the Minnesota Lynx (15 votes).

Carrington is the fifth Sun player to win the award, joining Brionna Jones (2021), Jonquel Jones (2017), Kelsey Bone (2015) and Wendy Palmer (2004).

With help from Carrington, the Sun posted a 28-12 record in the regular season to earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. After defeating Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in Game 1 on Sunday, the Sun can advance to the semifinals with a victory in Connecticut on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.