Mabrey, Thomas lead Sun over Lynx in Game 1 of semifinals

Sep 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) works towards the basket as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends during the first half of game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Sun started their semifinal series vs. the Minnesota Lynx with a thrilling road victory on Sunday night.

It was a hard-fought win for Connecticut against the WNBA's No. 2 seed that included 13 lead changes. After a hot start, the Sun let their foot off the gas in the second and third quarters and found themselves down five points heading into the final frame. Fortunately, their lockdown defense was on display when it mattered most.

Connecticut held Minnesota to only eight points in the fourth quarter and stormed back to escape with a 73-70 triumph. Offensively, midseason trade acquisition Marina Mabrey led the way with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas continued her stellar postseason run with a near-triple-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. She added three steals while shooting 8-for-12 from the field.

DiJonai Carrington shined on both ends with 13 points (6-12 FG), nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals. DeWanna Bonner struggled offensively (10 points, 4-17 FG) but made up for it with 11 rebounds and five assists.

For Minnesota, Napheesa Collier notched a team-high 19 points while Bridget Carleton chipped in 17. The Sun held the Lynx to just 25 percent (5-20) from beyond the arc.

Connecticut will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-game series on Tuesday. Tip-off for the matchup is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center.