Why Marina Mabrey is a difference-maker for Sun in WNBA playoffs

All eyes were on Caitlin Clark in Game 1 of the Connecticut Sun's first-round matchup with the Indiana Fever on Sunday. But you could argue the storyline with bigger implications for the WNBA playoffs was on the other side of the court.

The Sun rolled to a 93-69 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena thanks to a historic performance by guard Marina Mabrey, whose 27 points set a WNBA record for most points scored by a reserve in a playoff game.

Mabrey was red-hot from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of 12 3-pointers to help Connecticut pull away and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. That's not bad for a player who joined the team in July via a midseason trade with the Chicago Sky.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast, Sun play-by-play announcer Brendan Glasheen joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly to discuss the impact Mabrey has made since her arrival this summer and how she could change the equation for Connecticut this postseason.

On Her Mark Podcast: CT Sun vs. Indiana Fever - Game 1 Recap | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Her shot-making coming off ball screens is very exceptional," Glasheen said. "... The way Marina Mabrey comes around ball screens and uses them to so effectively to create space to shoot the ball is awfully impressive.

"... But also what I think folks underestimated in watching her play because she's played with good point guards in her career previously -- she is an excellent facilitator and allows the Sun, when they get out and run, when they're in the half court set, (to have) somebody else who can handle the ball, organize the offense and stay in their system."

To Glasheen's point, Mabrey finished second on the Sun in assists per game this season (3.4) behind only Alyssa Thomas. So, she's more than just a pure scorer. But make no mistake: Mabrey's offensive impact is a game-changer for a team that is excellent defensively but has lacked offensive firepower in years past.

"You have a ball-handler, you have a dynamite shooter, which they've needed desperately these last couple of years to complement DeWanna Bonner and (DiJonai) Carrington and Ty Harris. She's been everything," Glasheen said.

"That's why (the Sun) said, 'We're gonna trade these chips in to capitalize on the window.' Very similar to what we see with those Boston Celtics: It felt similar to what they did when they went and got (Jrue) Holiday or (Kristaps) Porzingis. That kind of move by the Sun in July was very similar."

Whether Connecticut can follow in the footsteps of the NBA champion Celtics remains to be seen. But through one postseason game, at least, Mabrey has proven she's an X-factor for the Sun.

Subscribe to the On Her Mark podcast to hear more Sun-Fever breakdown from Donnelly and Glasheen or watch on YouTube below.