DiJonai Carrington comes up clutch in Sun's OT win over Mystics

The Connecticut Sun snapped their two-game skid with a thrilling overtime victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

After a rocky start, Connecticut erased a 16-point deficit and cut Washington's lead to four at the half. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair that required an extra period.

Sun guard DiJonai Carrington came through in the clutch with 24.3 seconds left in regulation, drilling the shot that tied the game at 82 and forced OT. She propelled Connecticut to a 94-91 victory with its final 10 points in overtime and outscored Washington in OT by herself, 10-9.

Carrington finished with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting (4-9 3-PT). She was one of three Sun players with 20+ points, joining DeWanna Bonner (24 points) and Tyasha Harris (23 points).

Myisha Hines-Allen scored a team-high 21 points for Washington. Six Mystics players scored in double figures in the loss.

The Sun improve to 14-3 on the season and sit a half-game behind the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty. The Mystics are last in the conference with a 4-14 record.

