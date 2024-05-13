The Connecticut Sun are ready to run it back with their veteran core in 2024.

Reigning WNBA Coach of the Year Stephanie White will lead a group similar to the one that finished with a 27-13 record last season -- the third-best record in franchise history. Veterans DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones re-signed with the team in free agency and will look to make another push for a WNBA title alongside 2023 MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas.

Outside of keeping the core together, it was a relatively quiet offseason for the Sun. They primarily made moves on the margins, though they did make a pair of trades for intriguing guards.

Ahead of Tuesday's season opener against rookie phenom Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, here's a refresher on Connecticut's offseason additions and departures.

Additions

Tiffany Mitchell, G

Moriah Jefferson, G

The Sun traded guard Natisha Hiedeman to the Minnesota Lynx for Mitchell and the 19th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Mitchell averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 33 games last season.

A few days later, Connecticut acquired Jefferson in a sign-and-trade that sent Rebecca Allen to the Phoenix Mercury. Jefferson, who won four NCAA titles in four years at UConn, earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2016 and averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists per game in Phoenix last year.

Leïla Lacan, G

The Sun selected Lacan with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Lacan spent the 2023-24 season with Angers in France's LFB (Ligue Féminine de Basketball). She averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.9 steals through 24 games played.

Rachel Banham, G

Connecticut signed Banham to a two-year, $190,000 contract. The 30-year-old guard spent her first four WNBA seasons with Connecticut before joining the Lynx in 2020.

Astou Ndour-Fall, C

The Sun signed Ndour-Fall to a one-year, $125,000 contract. Ndour-Fall won a WNBA championship with the Sky in 2021, averaging 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Chicago.

Queen Egbo, C

Connecticut acquired Egbo in a trade with the Washington Mystics in exchange for the rights to Bernadett Határ and the Sun’s 2025 second round pick. Egbo, 23, averaged 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Washington last season and earned WNBA All-Rookie honors with the Fever in 2022.

Abbey Hsu, G

The Sun selected Hsu with the No. 34 pick in the 2024 draft. The Columbia product won't participate with Connecticut this season, but the team retained her rights for future seasons.

Jocelyn Willoughby, G

Willoughby signed a training camp contract with the Sun after three seasons with the New York Liberty.

Sydney Wiese, G

Wiese also is on a training camp contract with Connecticut. The 28-year-old spent the last three seasons overseas after five seasons in the WNBA.

Departures