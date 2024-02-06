Connecticut Sun offseason moves: Tracking latest trades, FA signings

The Connecticut Sun posted the third-best record in the WNBA last season, but they know there's more work to do.

Connecticut went 27-13 in 2023 and reached the WNBA semifinals under first-year head coach Stephanie White, who earned WNBA Coach of the Year for her efforts. The Sun bowed out to the New York Liberty in the semis, however, and general manager Darius Taylor already has gotten to work reshaping the roster for 2024.

It's already been a busy offseason in the WNBA, highlighted by the Chicago Sky's stunning trade of 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper to the Phoenix Mercury. Below is a running list of the moves that Connecticut has made, which we'll update as more transactions go down.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: The Sun's leading scorer will be back in 2023, as DeWanna Bonner has re-signed with Connecticut on a one-year contract. The five-time All-Star averaged 17.4 points per game last season to move into sixth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Monday, Feb. 5: Brionna Jones is staying in Connecticut. The two-time All-Star, who missed the 2023 season due to injury, has signed a one-year deal with the Sun and is expected to be healthy for Game 1.

Saturday, Feb. 3: We have another trade! The Sun have acquired guard Moriah Jefferson in a sign-and-trade that sends Rebecca Allen to the Phoenix Mercury.

Jefferson, who won four NCAA titles in four years at UConn, earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2016 and averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists per game in Phoenix last year.

Transaction: The Connecticut Sun acquires Moriah Jefferson in a sign-and-trade deal with Phoenix.



Details: https://t.co/64riUasu5M pic.twitter.com/1OcNiyBeC6 — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) February 3, 2024

Saturday, Feb. 3: Connecticut is signing free-agent center Astou Ndour-Fall to a one-year, $125,000 contract. Ndour-Fall won a WNBA championship with the Sky in 2021, averaging 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Chicago.

Friday, Feb. 2: The Sun have signed Rennia Davis, Kianna Smith and Sydney Wiese to training camp contracts for 2024.

Thursday, Feb. 1: The Sun have signed Rachel Banham to a two-year, $190,000 contract. It's a reunion for the 30-year-old guard, who spent her first four WNBA seasons with Connecticut before joining the Lynx in 2020.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: The Sun are trading guard Natisha Hiedeman to the Minnesota Lynx in return for guard Tiffany Mitchell and the 19th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.