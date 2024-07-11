How to watch 2024 Wimbledon men's semifinals, schedule, favorites

Grab your strawberries and cream -- it's time for the Wimbledon semifinals.

Between record-setting prize money at the grass court tournament and it being the last Grand Slam before the 2024 Paris Olympics, stakes are higher than ever.

With four deserving men left in the draw, only one will lift the prestigious trophy on Sunday in London.

Ahead of the action, here is everything you need to know about the remaining players and how to tune in to the matches.

Who is in the Wimbledon men's semifinals?

The first men's semifinal is between No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev. The other semifinal will feature No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti.

What is a walkover in tennis?

Djokovic received a walkover into the semifinals after his opponent, No. 9 Alex de Minaur, pulled out of the tournament due to injury.

This is a nice break for the Serbian as he gets to preserve his energy and health while receiving a free ride into the final four stage.

The two have faced off a couple of times this year, and the results are split at 1-1.

The break is even more crucial for Djokovic who wasn't even sure he was going to play Wimbledon due to a meniscus tear and surgery he had after the French Open in June.

Where are the Wimbledon men's semifinals?

The matches will be held on the prestigious center court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

When are the Wimbledon men's semifinals?

Both semifinals will be held on Friday, July 12.

Alcaraz-Medvedev will kick off play at 8:30 a.m. ET with the Djokovic-Musetti match to follow.

How to watch the Wimbledon men's semifinals

You can catch the semifinal action of Wimbledon on ESPN.

The matches will also be streamed on WatchESPN and ESPN+.

Who is in the Wimbledon men's final?

The men's final will be between the winners of Alcaraz-Medvedev and Djokovic-Musetti.

When is the Wimbledon men's final?

The men's final will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Wimbledon men's final

You can catch the final of Wimbledon on ESPN and stream it on WatchESPN and ESPN+.

Here are five things to know about 20-year-old tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, the men’s world number 1.

Who is favored to win Wimbledon?

When it is all said and done, the most likely scenario is another Djokovic-Alcaraz final, which would be a rematch of the Wimbledon final last year (Alcaraz won in five sets).

While Djokovic leads the head-to-head 3-2, the young Spaniard Alcaraz has had a stronger year overall.

There is a lot on the line for the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who is looking to further solidify his place in tennis history in hopes of tying Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon championships (eight) and capture another major title to become the all-time leader in both men's and women's.

While a lot of the outcome has to do with Djokovic's health, here are our predicted outcomes:

Friday semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz over Daniil Medvedev: Five sets

Novak Djokovic over Lorenzo Musetti: Four sets

Sunday final

Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic: Four sets

Novak Djokovic talks about his motivation heading into the U.S. Open.