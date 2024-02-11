Sometimes 60 minutes simply isn't enough in the Super Bowl. Well, only twice.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers needed overtime on Sunday to determine the champion of Super Bowl LVIII. It was only the second time in the Super Bowl's 58-year history that the game went to overtime.

The Chiefs won in walk-off fashion, with Patrick Mahomes finding Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown for a 25-22 victory.

The first Super Bowl that went to overtime also ended in walk-off fashion, but that game was more famous for its historic comeback than it's extra session.

How many Super Bowls have gone to overtime?

Prior to Sunday, only one Super Bowl had gone to overtime: the New England Patriots' 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Better known as the 28-3 game.

Tom Brady and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit for the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, forcing overtime on a one-yard touchdown run by James White and the ensuing two-point conversion on Tom Brady's pass to Danny Amendola with 20 seconds remaining.

The Patriots then won the coin toss prior to overtime, and Brady orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with White's two-yard touchdown run to give New England a 34-28 win.

At the time, NFL overtime rules stated that a touchdown on the opening drive won the game. Under current rules, both teams get a possession, barring a safety on the opening drive.