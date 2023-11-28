On Her Mark: Soccer pros discuss new ‘Girls Gone Veg' cookbook

Ali Riley and Toni Pressley have accomplished plenty on the soccer pitch. Now, they've teamed up for a unique new off-field venture.

Riley, a defender for Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League, has collaborated with Toni Pressley, a former defender for the NWSL's Orlando Pride who now plays professionally in Iceland, to release a brand-new cookbook called "Girls Gone Veg," which features plant-based recipes designed by Riley and Pressley themselves.

It's an exciting venture for Riley and Pressley, who met back in 2020 as teammates in Orlando and immediately bonded over their love of cooking. The duo put their passions into action by launching their own "Girls Gone Veg" blog and cooking show, then took the next step by releasing their "Girls Gone Veg" book last month.

The soccer pros and co-authors joined NBC Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss how their partnership began, their approach to diet and nutrition as professional athletes and much, much more.

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast -- "Girls Gone Veg": From the Pitch to the Pie with Ali Riley & Toni Pressley | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

See below for highlights from the latest On Her Mark episode:

The story of how "Girls Gone Veg" began

Toni explains her vegan lifestyle and Ali breaks down her flexitarian approach

Toni and Ali share their recipe selection process and inspiration

Toni and Ali share their path to professional soccer and defining moments of resilience

Toni and Ali each share their "must-try" recipe

