MLR Finals preview: Can Free Jacks top Seawolves in heavyweight clash?

Following an 11-5 regular season campaign and wins against Old Glory DC and the Chicago Hounds in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the New England Free Jacks will defend their Major League Rugby (MLR) title in the finals against the two-time champion Seattle Seawolves.

The Free Jacks and the Seawolves come in with identical regular-season records. With two more bonus points, the Seawolves bested the Free Jacks in season points 57-55.

Both clubs earned their spots in the MLR Finals with two home wins during the MLR playoffs. A win by New England would tie the Free Jacks with Seattle atop the MLR titles leaderboard at two.

Matchup details

New England Free Jacks (11-5-0, 55 pts) vs. Seattle Seawolves (11-5-0, 57 pts)

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

Sunday, August 4 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Quotables

“There is a sense of calm readiness beneath the high emotions. Many of us have been here before, and where last year there was anxiety, this year there is only excitement. We are going to enjoy this game, and hopefully bring home another title” -- Le Roux Malan (center)



“The key for us this weekend is enjoyment. This is the last week of playing together as a squad, and this group will never be together as a whole again. It’s about being brave, playing for each other, and treating it like a normal game, as hard as that sounds. But it’s key for getting the best out of the squad. They are a physically large team with powerful set piece, and that is another challenge we have to match.” -- Jayson Potroz, (fly-half, captain)

2024 head-to-head

Round 8 Game Summary -- Free Jacks 21, Seawolves 29

In a potential Major League Rugby (MLR) championship match preview between the defending MLR champion New England Free Jacks (24 pts, first place in the Eastern Conference) and Seattle Seawolves (29 pts, first place in the Western Conference) the traveling Seawolves outlasted the home side, 29-21.

In a physical contest, the Free Jacks scored three tries including a first-ever try from Kaleb Geiger. Jayson Potroz kicked two conversions and Wayne van der Bank continued his early season scoring streak with a try in a second straight match.

Despite the loss, the Free Jacks remained atop the Eastern Conference with 24 points.

Round 8 Scoring

New England Free Jacks

Wayne van der Bank (Jayson Potroz conversion) '22

Free Jacks penalty try (automatic conversion) '67

Kaleb Geiger (Potroz conversion) '73

Seattle Seawolves

Mack Mason penalty kick '2

Mason kick '24

Mason kick '31

Dan Kriel '38 (conversion failed)

Kara Pryor '53 (conversion failed)

Riekert Hattingh '55 (Mason conversion)

Mason kick '70

Historical head-to-head

New England leads the all-time series 2-1. (Compiled by RugbyPass.com)

April 20, 2024 -- New England 21, Seatle 29

June 11, 2023 -- Seattle 26, New England 34

April 9, 2022 -- New England 24, Seattle 22

Game notes