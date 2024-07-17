Free Jacks 2024 season retrospective: Can reigning champs defend title?

The Major League Rugby (MLR) defending champion New England Free Jacks have returned to the playoffs after a successful season filled with adversity and triumph. Following their first-ever MLR title in 2023, the New England Free Jacks entered the 2024 season with high expectations and a dedication to improving weekly.

The Free Jacks open the playoffs against Old Glory DC in a rubber match on July 20 at 5 p.m. ET at home in Quincy. The match will air on FS2.

"We've never been a team that focused too much on the end product. It's all about the process, about what we're doing each week to make ourselves better," said Scott Mathie, head coach of the Free Jacks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In his three seasons as coach, Mathie has led the Free Jacks to three straight Eastern Conference No. 1 seeds and 38 wins. The Free Jacks have faced injuries and losses this season but remained resilient.

“We've had to draw quite deep into our squad through a lot of injuries,” Mathie said. “Figuring out new ways to be effective at what we do with the key players was a big learning curve for us.”

"The new boys that have come in and stepped up for them have brought something different and have continued to grow the game which is exciting," added Free Jacks General Manager Tom Kindley. "Knowing that everyone had a good run together, and whoever is selected for that quarter-final be ready to go and put their best foot forward."

The season has been an example of the unpredictability of rugby, with Old Glory beating the Free Jacks in Week 2, 35-34, and the Free Jacks turning the tables in Week 15 with a 31-30 victory. The playoffs promise to be a thrilling continuation of this unpredictable season.

Maintaining momentum and cohesion is crucial with a three-week break before the playoffs.

"We've got seven internationals playing test matches, so I think the biggest challenge is just making sure that cohesion once the international boys come back and that your preparation is connected," said Mathie. "The assimilation of those players from international into the team going into the quarter-final week is gonna be pivotal."

"Making sure you're going to the gym, going to the fields, getting their running loads and their skill work. Because when you have three weeks off it doesn't matter who you are, you probably don't have the momentum or confidence from the previous week, but just making sure that we're charging ourselves to get better during these three weeks," added Kindley.

Mathie remains optimistic about the future of rugby in the U.S. and the MLR.

"I think that gives us a lot of hope and confidence that it's growing. I think it's growing in the teams that not only have a good team, but have a really good infrastructure around their team. It's making all of us better coaches and making the players better players," said Mathie.

As the Free Jacks prepare to head into the playoffs, their overall journey this season highlights their strategies for obstacles throughout the season and their preparations for the playoffs.

"We've got our awesome crowd. They're very vocal. They give us that 10 percent more energy, and when we need them, they get a bit louder, and we can feel that," said Kindley.

Their record-setting crowds and solid strategies will prepare them to tackle what is ahead as they strive for another championship victory. With a strong squad and valuable lessons from a challenging season, they are well-positioned to defend their title and continue their path of progress.