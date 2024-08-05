Free Jacks go back-to-back, topple Seawolves to earn MLR title

The New England Free Jacks made history on Sunday by securing their second consecutive Major League Rugby (MLR) Championship with a hard-fought, 20-11, victory over the Seattle Seawolves in the MLR title game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

With the win, the Free Jacks join Seattle as the only clubs to win two MLR Shields and go back-to-back.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Early in the season we suffered a lot of injuries and had to go through some struggles, but you know it means everything. It’s more rewarding you know because we have to go through that pain. Such a special moment,” said Free Jacks Head Coach Scott Mathie.

The game started with high intensity, and the Free Jacks quickly capitalized on an early opportunity. In the 6th minute, Seta Baker intercepted a Seawolves off-load, shifting the Free Jacks from defense to a promising attack deep in Seattle's half. A penalty was awarded shortly after, and fly-half Jayson Potroz elected to kick for points. Potroz's boot put the Free Jacks on the scoreboard at 3-0.

The Free Jacks extended their lead in the 14th minute with a spectacular try by Le Roux Malan, who dove at the try line and dotted the ball down just inside the touch line after a well-executed set piece line out. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but the Free Jacks led 8-0 early on.

While the Free Jacks dominated the run of play over the first 20 minutes with 60 percent of the possession, Seattle fought back, gaining a penalty in the 25th minute. Seawolves fly-half Mack Mason successfully slotted the kick, narrowing the gap to 8-3. The Free Jacks quickly responded with another penalty kick from Jayson Potroz in the 28th minute, pushing their lead back to eight at 11-3.

The Seawolves found their breakthrough in the 31st minute when Seattle’s Joe Taufete'e scored a try in the corner. Despite the missed conversion, the score tightened to 11-8.

With a minute left until halftime, the Free Jacks were awarded another penalty kick, upping the lead to 14-8.

The @NEFreeJacks have won their second consecutive MLR Championship 20-11 over @SeawolvesRugby thanks to a try from Le Roux Malan and 15 points off the boot of Jayson Potroz.



Check out the match highlights!



📺 @FOXSports | #SEAvNE | #MLRChampionship pic.twitter.com/RMuWqbhQk6 — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) August 4, 2024

Coming out of the break, the Free Jacks sat just 40 minutes away from their second title. The first 10 minutes of the final 40 saw Potroz and Mason trade successful penalty kicks.

With the Free Jacks leading 17-11, Seattle’s Tavite Lopeti received a yellow card for a dangerous high tackle on Malan to give the Free Jacks a man advantage for 10-minutes. Following the penalty, Potroz converted the penalty kick for the final score of the match and a 20-11 lead.

Throughout the remainder of the half, the Free Jacks and Seattle went back and forth, showing strength and resilience from every player. The Free Jacks defense stood out with multiple defensive stops inside five meters. Standouts in the run of play were Jed Melvin, Ethan Fryer and Andrew Quattrin.

"From the start, I've learned that the Free Jacks are more than just a rugby team. We're a community, we're a family, and we look out for each other. The brotherhood of this team is incredible, and now we did it back to back, so it is all pretty special," said Melvin, Player of the Match.